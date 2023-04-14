Advanced search
    EVBN   US29911Q2084

EVANS BANCORP, INC.

(EVBN)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
32.13 USD   -0.86%
Evans Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

04/14/2023 | 08:03am EDT
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Thursday, April 27, 2023
4:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8471
Internet Webcast: www.evansbancorp.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Thursday, May 4, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13737659, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.2 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at December 31, 2022. Evans is a full-service community bank with 18 branches providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through eight offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
08:03aEvans Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Price Target on Evans Bancorp to $35.50 From $40, Maintai..
MT
03/09EVANS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03EVANS BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
03/03Tranche Update on Evans Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 25, 2..
CI
02/23Evans Bancorp Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Semi-Annual Cash Dividend to $0.66 per Share
BU
02/22Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Semi-Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on April 4, 2023
CI
02/02Evans Bancorp : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02Evans Bancorp Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94,6 M - -
Net income 2023 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,04x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 94,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,13 $
Average target price 37,75 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David John Nasca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Connerton Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee Charles Wortham Chairman
James E. Biddle Independent Director
Robert G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVANS BANCORP, INC.-14.07%173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%378 129
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%228 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%228 460
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.16%169 143
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%149 799
