    EVBN   US29911Q2084

EVANS BANCORP, INC.

(EVBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-08-17 am EDT
37.60 USD   -0.28%
10:04aEVANS BANCORP : EVBN Investor presentation - June 2022
PU
08/16EVANS BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16Evans Bancorp Ups Semi-Annual Dividend to $0.64 a Share, From $0.62; Payable Oct. 4 to Shareholders of Record on Sept. 13
MT
Evans Bancorp : EVBN Investor presentation - June 2022

08/17/2022 | 10:04am EDT
Investor Presentation

June 2022

David J. Nasca

John B. Connerton

President & CEO

Executive Vice President & CFO

Safe Harbor Statement

2

This presentation includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts from COVID-19, competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp's Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward- looking information, whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or otherwise.

©2022 Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE American: EVBN)

Building a preeminent community financial institution

Creating scale and sophistication to leverage in reviving WNY market

Increasing competitive advantages with the best talent and top tier client experiences

A Century of serving Western New York

3

Pennsylvania

Established: 1920

Branches: 20

Insurance Locations: 10

Recent Price

$37.67

Total shares outstanding

5.5 million

52 week range

$35.95 - $44.48

Ownership - Insider

5%

Market Capitalization

$208 million

Institutional

56%

Market data as of June 3, 2022 [Source: S&P Capital IQ]; Ownership as of most recent filing [Source: Irwin]

©2022 Evans Bancorp, Inc.

4

Evans Core Values

©2022 Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Competitive Environment

2.2%

EVANS

3.1%

Citizens

3.4%

Northwest Bank

4.2%

Bank of America

4.3%

All Others (11)

5.4%

HSBC

14.4%

Key Bank

M&T Bank

5

Market Share By Deposits

$70.4B

63.0%

Growing in market dominated by two top 25 banks

Source: FDIC, as of June 30, 2021 (Metropolitan Statistical Area: Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY)

©2022 Evans Bancorp, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evans Bancorp Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 14:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
