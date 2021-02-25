Log in
EVANS BANCORP, INC.

(EVBN)
Evans Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Stock Repurchase Program

02/25/2021 | 04:17pm EST
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 300,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

“This new plan provides us with flexibility and when combined with our regular semi-annual dividend, underscores our continued commitment to delivering value to shareholders,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc.

The Company may conduct the repurchases through open market purchases, block trades, unsolicited negotiated transactions, pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Rule 10b5-1, or in any other manner that complies with the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.0 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at December 31, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts from COVID-19, competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
