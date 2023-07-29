Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income of $4.9 Million

in Second Quarter 2023

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY, July 27, 2023 - Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Evans") (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, today reported results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 REVIEW (compared with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

" Net income of $4.9 million reflected continued net interest margin pressure, partially offset by non-interest income growth and prudent expense management

" Total non-interest income of $4.7 million increased 2% year-over-year and up 14% sequentially

" Total non-interest expense declined 4% to $14.2 million, down 2% sequentially

" Total loan balances of $1.67 billion up 3.5% year-over-year

" The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.18%, up from 0.28% a year ago

Net income was $4.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $5.8 million, or$1.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023 and $5.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in last year's second quarter. The change from the first quarter of 2023 reflected a decrease in net interest income and reduced release of allowance for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense. The change from the prior year's second quarter was largely due to a reduction in net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest expense and a release of allowance. Return on average equity was 12.25% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 14.97% in the first quarter of 2023 and 13.77% in the second quarter of 2022.

David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc., said, "We believe we are executing well given the challenging market forces and backdrop of margin pressure. Staying close to clients and cultivating prospective relationships remains paramount as we maintain stable liquidity and pursue opportunities to continue driving growth and loan production. Equally important is our focus on controlling costs and efforts to improve efficiencies, which is evidenced by our non-interest expense decline both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year."

He added, "The net interest margin reduction during the quarter reflects ongoing market forces that have driven deposits costs higher. Overall, we believe we are maintaining our posture against stiff competition as our team has continued to retain key deposits. Looking ahead, we expect market dynamics and pricing pressures will continue to have an impact on our margin in the third quarter and then begin to moderate heading into the end of the year."

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 2of 10 ﻿ Net Interest Income ($ in thousands) ﻿ ﻿ 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 ﻿ Interest income $ 23,988 $ 23,365 $ 19,097 Interest expense 8,307 6,040 1,045 Net interest income 15,681 17,325 18,052 Provision for credit losses (116) (654) 267 Net interest income after provision $ 15,797 $ 17,979 $ 17,785

Net interest income of $15.7 million was down $1.6 million, or 9%, from the sequential first quarter and $2.4 million, or 13%, from last year's second quarter due to higher interest expense given the cost increase of interest-bearing liabilities as a result of competitive pricing on deposits.

Second quarter net interest margin of 3.10% declined 36 basis points over the trailing first quarter and 35 basis points from the prior-year period. The yield on loans improved both sequentially and year-over-year, up 10 basis points and 102 basis points, respectively. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.18% compared with 1.65% in the first quarter of 2023 and 0.28% in the second quarter of 2022.

The $0.1 million release of allowance in the current quarter was largely due to lower criticized loan balances, and lower specific reserves on impaired loans, partially offset by loan growth.

"Given external market forces and current headwinds, we believe our liquidity position is solid and backed by a diversified deposit base as well as other alternative sources of funding. Total deposits on an end of period basis did decline during the recent quarter, though the vast majority - approximately $48 million - consisted of typical seasonal municipal outflows," commented John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. "Credit quality remains strong despite the rise in non-performing loans, which reflects a single commercial credit of $6.5 million that is well collateralized and still accruing."

﻿ Asset Quality ($ in thousands) ﻿ ﻿ 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 ﻿ Total non-performing loans $ 27,789 $ 24,084 $ 22,010 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 35 (4) 66 Non-performing loans / Total loans 1.66 % 1.45 % 1.36 % Net loan charge-offs / Average loans 0.01 % - % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.17 %

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 3of 10 Non-Interest Income ($ in thousands) ﻿ 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 ﻿ Deposit service charges $ 645 $ 613 $ 703 Insurance service and fee revenue 2,720 2,429 2,567 Bank-owned life insurance 238 224 171 Other income 1,098 847 1,171 Total non-interest income $ 4,701 $ 4,113 $ 4,612

Total non-interest income increased $0.6 million, or 14%, from the first quarter of 2023, and was up

$0.1 million, or 2%, from last year's second quarter.

Insurance service and fee revenue increased 12% over the sequential first quarter and was up 6% over last year's second quarter. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 reflects seasonally higher policy renewals for institutional clients, while the year-over-year increase wasdue to commissions from higher premiums and new commercial lines insurance sales.

Other income increased $0.3 million from the sequential first quarter primarily due to movements in mortgage servicing rights and higher loan fees.

﻿ Non-Interest Expense ($ in thousands) ﻿ 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 2Q 2022 ﻿ Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,649 $ 9,413 $ 9,436 Occupancy 1,145 1,173 1,131 Advertising and public relations 407 156 438 Professional services 808 883 843 Technology and communications 1,542 1,356 1,237 Amortization of intangibles 100 100 100 FDIC insurance 350 350 250 Other expenses 1,171 1,071 1,349 Total non-interest expenses $ 14,172 $ 14,502 $ 14,784 ﻿

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023, and was down $0.6 million, or 4%, from last year's second quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits were down $0.8 million, or 8% from both comparative periods. Included in salaries and employee benefits during the first quarter of 2023 was the funding of employee's health savings accounts and payroll taxes that are typically higher in the first quarter. Compared with last year's second quarter, the decrease was primarily due to lower incentive accruals of $1.2 million partially offset by merit increases and strategic hires.

Technology and communications increased $0.2 million from the sequential first quarter and $0.3 million from last year's second quarter primarily due to higher ATM card fees and software costs.

FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million from the second quarter of 2022 reflecting changes to the FDIC's assessment rate schedules intended to raise the reserve ratio of the Deposit Insurance Fund.

Other expenses increased from the sequential first quarter primarily due to charitable contributions. The decrease from last year's second quarter was due to lower loan fees.

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 4of 10

The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio, or noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was 69.5% in the second quarter of 2023, 67.6% in the first quarter of 2023, and 65.2% in the second quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million, for an effective tax rate of 22.0%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared with 23.6% in the first quarter of 2023 and 24.7% in last year's first quarter. The decrease is due to stable non-taxable income on a decreasing overall pre-tax income base.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $2.15 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of less than 1% since March 31, 2023, though down2% from $2.21 billion atJune 30, 2022. The change from last year's second quarter was due to a reduction in interest-bearing deposits at banks of $78 million and investment securities of $49 million, partially offset by an increase in loan balances of 3.5% or $57 million. The loan balance increase reflects higher commercial real estate loans of $55 million and residential mortgages of $12 million, partially offset by commercial and industrial loans which decreased $8 million.

Investment securities were $354 million at June 30, 2023, $16 million lower than the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $49 million lower than the end of last year's second quarter. The decrease reflects changes in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities and maturities within our available-for-sale investment portfolio. The primary objectives of the Company's investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total deposits of $1.79 billion decreased $63 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2023, and $182 million, or 9%, from the end of last year's second quarter. The change from the sequential first quarter reflects a decrease in demand deposits of $42 million, municipal savings deposits of $32 million, consumer savings of $30 million, commercial savings of $19 million and brokered deposits of $6 million, partially offset by an increase in NOW deposits of $35 million and time deposits of $24 million.

When compared with the end of last year's second quarter, there were deposit decreases in consumer savings of $196 million, demand deposits of $108 million, commercial savings of $64 million, municipal savings of $29 million, and brokered deposits of $6 million. Offsetting those decreases were higher consumer time deposits of $183 million and NOW deposits of $38 million.

While the Company has not experienced a significant outflow of deposits, in the event of such occurrences, the Bank has access to alternate sources of funding to meet withdrawal demands. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank had $34 million in overnight borrowings at the FHLB. Given the current collateral availableat FHLB, advances up to $337 million can be drawn on the FHLB via the banks overnight line of credit. Additionally, the Bank has the ability to borrow from the Federal Reserve and participates in the Bank Term Funding Program. At June 30, 2023 the Bank had $100 million in short-term borrowings with the Federal Reserve and had $54.5 million in additional availability to borrow against collateral.

Capital Management

The Company has consistently maintained regulatory capital ratios measurably above the Federal "well capitalized" standard, including a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.43% at June 30, 2023 compared with 9.13% at March 31, 2023 and 8.73% at June 30, 2022.

Book value per share was $29.13 at June 30, 2023 compared with $28.97 at March 31, 2023 and $29.53 at June 30, 2022.Reflected in the book value changes are the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes that have resulted in significant unrealized losses on investment securities, which reduced book value per share at June 30, 2023 by $2.94 when compared with the last year's second quarter. Such unrealized gains and losses are due to changes in interest rates and represent the difference, net of applicable income tax effect, between the estimated fair value and amortized cost of investment securities classified as available-for-sale.

Tangible book value per share was $26.62 at June 30, 2023 compared with $26.44 at March 31, 2023 and $26.97 at June 30, 2022.

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 5of 10

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.2 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at June 30, 2023. Evans is a full-service community bank with 18 branches providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through eight offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 6of 10

﻿ ﻿ EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) ﻿ ﻿ 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 10,334 $ 3,832 $ 6,258 $ 6,813 $ 88,190 Investment Securities 353,836 369,636 371,275 376,713 403,322 Loans 1,670,753 1,658,576 1,672,369 1,626,457 1,613,834 Allowance for credit losses (21,368) (21,523) (19,438) (18,630) (18,819) Goodwill and intangible assets 13,729 13,829 13,929 14,029 14,129 All other assets 127,679 123,920 134,117 124,323 107,698 Total assets $ 2,154,963 $ 2,148,270 $ 2,178,510 $ 2,129,705 $ 2,208,354 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 442,195 483,958 493,710 558,805 550,079 NOW deposits 303,159 268,283 273,359 263,648 265,181 Savings deposits 726,687 807,532 801,943 913,383 1,015,511 Time deposits 314,574 290,141 202,667 137,910 137,561 Total deposits 1,786,615 1,849,914 1,771,679 1,873,746 1,968,332 Borrowings 190,697 120,002 231,223 83,456 59,028 Other liabilities 18,167 20,103 21,615 22,652 18,319 Total stockholders' equity 159,484 158,251 153,993 149,850 162,675 ﻿ SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS Common shares outstanding 5,477,505 5,462,763 5,437,048 5,509,917 5,508,663 Book value per share $ 29.12 $ 28.97 $ 28.32 $ 27.20 $ 29.53 Tangible book value per share $ 26.61 $ 26.44 $ 25.76 $ 24.65 $ 26.97 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.43 % 9.13 % 9.13 % 9.00 % 8.73 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.73 % 12.55 % 12.29 % 12.40 % 12.47 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.98 % 13.80 % 13.48 % 13.57 % 13.68 % ﻿ ASSET QUALITY DATA Total non-performing loans $ 27,789 $ 24,084 $ 24,728 $ 25,961 $ 22,010 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 35 (4) 115 1,518 66 ﻿ Non-performing loans/Total loans 1.66 % 1.45 % 1.48 % 1.60 % 1.36 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans 0.01 % - % 0.03 % 0.38 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.17 % ﻿

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 7of 10

﻿ ﻿ EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) ﻿ ﻿ 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ﻿ Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter Interest income $ 23,988 $ 23,365 $ 22,381 $ 20,487 $ 19,097 Interest expense 8,307 6,040 3,167 1,299 1,045 Net interest income 15,681 17,325 19,214 19,188 18,052 Provision for credit losses (116) (654) 923 1,328 267 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,797 17,979 18,291 17,860 17,785 ﻿ Deposit service charges 645 613 684 782 703 Insurance service and fee revenue 2,720 2,429 2,204 3,383 2,567 Bank-owned life insurance 238 224 221 161 171 Other income 1,098 847 1,352 1,441 1,171 Total non-interest income 4,701 4,113 4,461 5,767 4,612 ﻿ Salaries and employee benefits 8,649 9,413 9,498 10,450 9,436 Occupancy 1,145 1,173 1,190 1,118 1,131 Advertising and public relations 407 156 125 417 438 Professional services 808 883 871 839 843 Technology and communications 1,542 1,356 1,437 1,339 1,237 Amortization of intangibles 100 100 100 100 100 FDIC insurance 350 350 250 255 250 Other expenses 1,171 1,071 1,429 1,273 1,349 Total non-interest expenses 14,172 14,502 14,900 15,791 14,784 ﻿ Income before income taxes 6,326 7,590 7,852 7,836 7,613 Income tax provision 1,394 1,790 1,809 1,972 1,879 Net income 4,932 5,800 6,043 5,864 5,734 ﻿ PER SHARE DATA Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.90 $ 1.06 $ 1.10 $ 1.06 $ 1.03 Cash dividends per common share $ - $ 0.66 $ - $ 0.64 $ - Weighted average number of diluted shares 5,474,462 5,475,790 5,500,810 5,546,764 5,550,436 ﻿ PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.91 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.04 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.25 % 14.97 % 16.07 % 14.15 % 13.77 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity* 13.39 % 16.44 % 17.72 % 15.46 % 15.06 % Efficiency ratio 69.53 % 67.65 % 62.94 % 63.28 % 65.23 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)** 69.04 % 67.18 % 62.51 % 62.88 % 64.79 % ﻿ * The calculation of the average tangible common stockholders' equity ratio excludes goodwill and intangible assets from average stockholders equity. ** The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income Growth of $4.9 Million in Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Page 8of 10

﻿ ﻿ EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) ﻿ 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ﻿ Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter AVERAGE BALANCES ﻿ Loans, net $ 1,646,502 $ 1,641,162 $ 1,627,028 $ 1,597,382 $ 1,591,971 Investment securities 373,922 382,329 382,125 406,703 392,371 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 7,235 9,824 10,416 42,788 111,457 Total interest-earning assets 2,027,659 2,033,315 2,019,569 2,046,873 2,095,799 Non interest-earning assets 129,793 133,936 135,035 122,321 116,202 Total Assets $ 2,157,452 $ 2,167,251 $ 2,154,604 $ 2,169,194 $ 2,212,001 ﻿ NOW 281,910 260,242 265,313 269,359 258,197 Savings 776,020 796,793 874,816 964,051 1,020,004 Time deposits 304,575 257,733 174,362 132,319 143,677 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,362,505 1,314,768 1,314,491 1,365,729 1,421,878 Borrowings 163,338 173,053 151,259 65,990 63,203 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,525,843 1,487,821 1,465,750 1,431,719 1,485,081 ﻿ Demand deposits 451,990 503,945 518,666 549,625 542,827 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 18,532 20,487 19,798 22,073 17,562 Stockholders' equity 161,087 154,998 150,390 165,777 166,531 ﻿ Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,157,452 $ 2,167,251 $ 2,154,604 $ 2,169,194 $ 2,212,001 ﻿ Average tangible common stockholders' equity* 147,299 141,111 136,406 151,690 152,345 ﻿ YIELD/RATE ﻿ Loans, net 5.26 % 5.16 % 4.88 % 4.47 % 4.24 % Investment securities 2.47 % 2.53 % 2.36 % 2.23 % 2.09 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 4.45 % 3.97 % 3.16 % 2.01 % 0.81 % Total interest-earning assets 4.75 % 4.66 % 4.40 % 3.97 % 3.65 % ﻿ NOW 1.24 % 0.75 % 0.36 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Savings 1.58 % 0.95 % 0.33 % 0.19 % 0.14 % Time deposits 3.10 % 2.63 % 1.61 % 0.64 % 0.49 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.85 % 1.24 % 0.51 % 0.22 % 0.16 % Borrowings 4.98 % 4.74 % 3.88 % 3.27 % 2.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.18 % 1.65 % 0.86 % 0.36 % 0.28 % ﻿ Interest rate spread 2.57 % 3.01 % 3.54 % 3.61 % 3.37 % Contribution of interest-free funds 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.23 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Net interest margin 3.10 % 3.46 % 3.77 % 3.72 % 3.45 % * Average tangible common stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and intangible assets from average stockholders equity.

﻿