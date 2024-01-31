This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.6% to 166.52.

The European index dropped 0.5% to 163.00. The Asian index declined 0.7% to 189.52. The Latin American index fell 0.3% to 216.88, while the emerging-markets index fell 1.0% to 305.00.

Evaxion Biotech, based in Denmark, posted the largest decline, with a plummet 32% to $3.93, followed by shares of China's Tarena International, which tumbled 12% to 93 cents. Shares of China-based Yiren Digital fell 11% to $4.30.

Japan's Earlyworks was the biggest leader during the session, and soared 55% to 59 cents, and Ireland-based Trinity Biotech rocketed 36% to 59 cents. Kuke Music Holding, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares that surged 18% to $1.19.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 1711ET