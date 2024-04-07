Certain Ordinary Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 6-FEB-2024 to 7-APR-2024.



Details:

Each of our officers and directors have agreed with the Placement Agent to be subject to a lock-up period of 60 days following the date of closing of the offering pursuant to this prospectus. This means that, during the applicable lock-up period, we and such persons may not offer for sale, contract to sell, sell, distribute, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of our ADSs or any securities convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, ADSs, subject to customary exceptions.