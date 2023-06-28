June, 2023
Forward-looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "target," "believe," "expect," "hope," "aim," "intend," "may," "might," "anticipate," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," and other words and terms of similar
meaning identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to: our financial condition and need for additional capital; our development work; cost and success of our product development activities and pre-clinical and clinical trials; commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product developed using our AI platform technology, including the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; our dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; our inability to enter into partnerships; government regulation; protection of our intellectual property rights; employee matters and managing growth; our ADSs and ordinary shares, the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, including inflation, and the effects on our business from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in the region surrounding Ukraine and Russia; and other uncertainties affecting our business operations and financial condition. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20- F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
We aspire to lead the exploration of AI to develop superior immunotherapies for patients in need
Driving the development of AI platforms for target discovery in cancer and infectious diseases
Advancing a clinical pipeline of personalized cancer immunotherapies
Accelerating the development of novel vaccines for infectious diseases in pre-clinical partnerships
Personalized cancer immunotherapy
- a new drug optimized for each patient
DNA
PIONEER
Sample from
identifies
Manufacturing
Treatment in
sequencing for
tumor and
optimal
of personalized
combination
Anti-tumor
tumor mutation
healthy tissue
neoantigens for
cancer
with standard
effect
identification
targeting
immunotherapy
of care
therapy
PIONEER - Clinically validated AI platform for personalized cancer immunotherapy
PIONEER identifies optimal neoantigens for T cell activation in each patient
Key biological steps simulated by PIONEER:
- Mutations
- Expression
- Translation
- Presentation on MCH class I and II
- T-cellresponse
- Clonal neoantigens
Step 1: Identifying
Step 4: Neoantigen
tumor-specific
processing and
mutations
presentation in MHC
(neoantigens)
