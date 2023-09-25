VEDTÆGTER / ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

EVAXION BIOTECH A/S

CVR-nr. 31762863

STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL - LEGAL PRIVILEGE

5.3 Warrants shall not be adjusted as a result of the Company's issuance of additional employee shares, share options and/or warrants as part of employee share option schemes (including options to board members, advisors and consultants) as well as future exercise of such options and/or warrants. Warrants shall, furthermore, not be adjusted as a result of capital increases following the Warrant Holders' and others' exercise of warrants in the Company. In addition the Warrant Holder shall, irrespective of this clause 5, not be entitled to adjustments in the event of capital increases in directed issues following an IPO (including a listing of ADSs in the USA) with customary discounts to market price of up to 10% on the listed price.

5.4 In the event of a merger where the Company is not the surviving company, unexercised Warrants shall be exchanged for new warrants in the surviving company, which shall entitle the Warrant Holder to subscribe for shares in the surviving company. The number of shares in the surviving company that can be subscribed for on the basis of the new warrants, and/or the Exercise Price, shall be adjusted to the extent that the terms of the exchange set out in the merger plan for the Company (compared to the value of the shares in the surviving company) provide a basis therefore. If funds are distributed to the shareholders of the Company in connection with the merger, the Exercise Price shall be reduced on the basis thereof.

5.5 In the event of a demerger of the Company, the Warrant Holder shall receive warrants in the receiving company (or companies) to an extent and on terms that entail that the terms for the Warrant Holder to the widest possible extent remain the same after the demerger. If funds are distributed to the shareholders of the Company in connection with the demerger, the Exercise Price shall be reduced on the basis thereof. The number of Warrants shall entitle the Warrant Holder to the same potential shareholding which an exercise of all Warrants prior to the demerger would have resulted in. Moreover, the terms applying to the warrants issued by the receiving company (or companies) shall be the same as the terms stipulated herein.

6. LIQUIDATION

6.1 In the event of a solvent liquidation of the Company, the Warrant Holder may in whole or in part exercise all of its unexercised Warrants.