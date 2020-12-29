Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eve & Co Incorporated    EVE   CA29970Q1072

EVE & CO INCORPORATED

(EVE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/29 03:56:16 pm
0.055 CAD   +10.00%
05:05pEve & Co Announces Share Consolidation
GL
12/15Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics
GL
12/14Eve & Co Completes Issuance of $550,000 Convertible Debentures
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eve & Co Announces Share Consolidation

12/29/2020 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co. Incorporated (TSXV: EVE) (OTCQX: EEVVF) (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) announces that it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”).

As a result of the Consolidation, the 287,867,172 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 28,786,717 common shares (disregarding the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares). Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any resulting fractional common shares.

The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such shareholder shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Shareholder approval of the Consolidation was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2020. In connection with the Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates (“Existing Certificates”) to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates (“New Certificates”) representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of December 31, 2020.

ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATED

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extracts and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which allows Eve & Co to distribute its products to the European Union. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario. The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

For further information please contact:

Melinda Rombouts
President and Chief Executive Officer
Eve & Co Incorporated
Telephone: (855) 628-6337

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur, including the effective date of trading of the post-Consolidation common shares. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about EVE & CO INCORPORATED
05:05pEve & Co Announces Share Consolidation
GL
12/15Eve & Co Announces Licensing Agreement with Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics
GL
12/14Eve & Co Completes Issuance of $550,000 Convertible Debentures
GL
12/01EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs in Ontario
AQ
11/27EVE INCORPORATED : Q3 2020 Financial Statement
PU
11/26EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month..
AQ
11/26Eve & Co Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended Sept..
GL
11/10Eve & Co Announces First Commercial Shipment of EU GMP Cannabis to German Par..
MT
11/10EVE INCORPORATED : Nextleaf Solutions Signs Cannabis Extraction Agreement with E..
AQ
11/10EVE INCORPORATED : & Co Announces First Commercial Shipment of EU GMP Cannabis t..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,56 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net income 2019 -5,71 M -4,45 M -4,45 M
Net Debt 2019 12,1 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,03x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 144x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart EVE & CO INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Eve & Co Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Melinda Rombouts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rory Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Director
Yasir Naqvi Director
Ivan Ross Vrána VP-Government Relations & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVE & CO INCORPORATED-73.68%11
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION21.09%9 563
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.95.60%8 224
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-17.14%4 914
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.12.44%3 824
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.165.78%3 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ