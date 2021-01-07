Eve & Co Issues Corporate Update

STRATHROY, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVD) announces a corporate update.



As a result of the Company’s consolidation of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on a 1:10 basis as announced on December 29, 2020 (the “Consolidation”), the 4,581,500 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company issued together with the December 11, 2020 Convertible Debentures (being 0.833 Warrants for each Cdn$1.00 principal amount of those Convertible Debentures) have been proportionately adjusted such that following the Consolidation, each Warrant now entitles the holder to acquire one-tenth of one Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant, at an adjusted post-Consolidation exercise price of Cdn$0.60 per one (1) whole Common Share for the first year of the term, and Cdn$1.00 per one (1) whole Common Share for the second year of the term.

In addition, the 20,900,000 share purchase warrants of the Company issued on May 10, 2019 (the “2019 Warrants”) have also been proportionately adjusted as a result of the Consolidation pursuant to which each 2019 Warrant now entitles the holder to acquire one-tenth of one Common Share until May 10, 2021, at an adjusted post-Consolidation exercise price of Cdn$6.00 per one (1) whole Common Share.

The Company also announces the grant of 100,000 options to purchase Common Shares (the “Options”) to a director. The Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.42 per share, for a term of five years. The terms of the Options granted on January 5th, 2020 are in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd (“NMC”), holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

