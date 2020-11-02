Log in
Eve Incorporated : & Co Announces Launch of First 2.0 Product, Infused Bath Bombs

11/02/2020 | 03:00pm EST

November 2, 2020

STRATHROY, November 02, 2020 - Eve & Co Incorporated ('Eve & Co', 'we', 'us' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. ('NMC'), successfully shipped its first order of cannabis infused bath bombs to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) this month.

Initial shipments include Eve & Co Bath Bombs in two delightful scents and potencies - The Boss and The Dreamer, based on the Company's popular dried cannabis products.

'We are very excited to be officially launching our infused bath bomb products. The team has worked very hard to create an exceptional product. We are proud to be the first company offering cannabis infused Bath Bombs in Canada.,' said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer ('CEO') of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. ('NMC'), holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. NMC was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's expansion, licensing, the expected increase in production capacity, the expanded product lines, the commencement of shipments to Germany, opportunities for growth, the effects of COVID-19, sales, future strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words 'believe', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'plan', 'continue', 'will', 'may', 'would', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'predict', 'project', 'seek', 'should' or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Eve & Co. Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:59:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 3,56 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
Net income 2019 -5,71 M -4,30 M -4,30 M
Net Debt 2019 12,1 M 9,14 M 9,14 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,03x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 9,74 M 9,77 M
EV / Sales 2018 144x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Melinda Rombouts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rory Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Director
Yasir Naqvi Director
Ivan Ross Vrána VP-Government Relations & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVE & CO INCORPORATED-76.32%10
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-8.35%6 984
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.52.69%6 184
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-6.81%5 515
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.11.25%3 704
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.103.90%3 002
