  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. EVE Energy Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300014   CNE100000GS4

EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.

(300014)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
83.30 CNY   -0.24%
09:08aBMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 billion euros, adds battery assembly plant
RE
11/108203;Chinese EV, Battery Makers Slump on Renewed Worries About Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
11/09Tranche Update on EVE Energy Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022.
CI
BMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 billion euros, adds battery assembly plant

11/25/2022 | 09:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW raised its planned investment in an electric vehicle (EV) factory under construction in Hungary to over two billion euros ($2.08 billion) on Friday and said it will build a 500-million-euro high-voltage battery assembly plant on site.

The carmaker had previously said it would spend over one billion euros on the Debrecen factory, due to open in 2025 and ramp up to producing 150,000 cars a year.

"The close link between battery assembly and vehicle production is part of our strategy," said Markus Fallboehmer, Senior Vice President of battery production at BMW.

BMW assembles batteries at three sites in Germany, as well as its U.S. Spartanburg site and its Shenyang plant in China, and will source battery cells in Europe from Chinese battery producers CATL and EVE.

($1 = 0.9612 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
09:08aBMW raises investment in Hungary EV factory to over 2 billion euros, adds battery assem..
RE
11/108203;Chinese EV, Battery Makers Slump on Renewed Worries About Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
11/09Tranche Update on EVE Energy Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 202..
CI
11/09EVE Energy Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 10, 2022, has expired with 1,7..
CI
11/01EVE Energy to Sell $1.2 Billion Shares to Fund New EV Battery Project
MT
11/01EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Board Appointments
CI
10/31Qujing EVE Energy Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 290 million in fun..
CI
10/26EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
10/24EVE Energy to Build $442 Million Factory in Malaysia; Shares Drop 3%
MT
10/19Jingmen Capchem New Materials Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 150 mi..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 36 235 M 5 069 M 5 069 M
Net income 2022 3 531 M 494 M 494 M
Net Debt 2022 9 193 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,3x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 158 B 22 127 M 22 127 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 826
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,30 CNY
Average target price 111,07 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Cheng Liu Chairman & General Manager
Jian Hua Liu President & Director
Min Jiang Board Secretary & Finance Manager
Yuan Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qiao Ping Lei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.51%22 127
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-35.95%128 686
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%100 291
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-13.10%8 017
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.52%7 938
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.71.57%7 322