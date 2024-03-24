(Alliance News) - EVE Energy Co Ltd is set to build the biggest gigafactory in the UK, The Sunday Times reported.

The Guangdong, China-based electric vehicle batteries producer counts BMW AG among its customers and is the world's largest manufacturer of "Tesla-like" cylindrical car batteries.

The planned factory on the outskirts of Coventry will initially see a GBP1.2 billion investment from EVE Energy for an initial 20 gigawatt capacity, with that set to expand to 60 gigawatt in following phases.

EVE Energy reportedly made a multi-billion pound commitment in a letter to UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The plant would create around 6,000 jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/chinese-giant-set-to-build-uks-biggest-gigafactory-9g0xmpgnm

The West Midlands gigafactory is planned to be part of a project called the UK Centre of Electrification, a joint venture between local councils and the owners of Coventry airport, where the works will be built.

The company had started the construction of its first gigafactory in Europe in Debrecen, Hungary, in November.

