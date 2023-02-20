Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. EVE Energy Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300014   CNE100000GS4

EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.

(300014)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
79.80 CNY   -2.60%
02/20EVE Energy Shares Dive Amid Competition Worries, Lock-Up Expiration
DJ
02/15Chinese Battery Separator Producers to Benefit From Strong EV Demand, Fitch Says
MT
02/01EVE Energy to Set Up 10.8 Billion Yuan Battery Production Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVE Energy Shares Dive Amid Competition Worries, Lock-Up Expiration

02/20/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Chinese lithium-battery maker EVE Energy Co. dived on Monday as an analysts' report about potential price cuts by a major rival sparked competition concerns, while a lock-up of the company's shares expired.

The stock slumped as much as 9.1% early in the session and was down 8.1% at the mid-day trading break. That put shares on track for their worst day since October last year.

The selloff followed an analysts' report from Citi saying that Tesla Inc. supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., one of EVE's major competitors, is considering reducing prices for some products. In the report, which was distributed to clients and seen by The Wall Street Journal, the investment bank cited industry sources as saying that CATL might offer lower prices to some strategic customers starting from the second half of the year.

"We believe more competition among the battery makers is likely the developing trend this year," the analysts said in the note.

They view CATL as "better positioned" than most rivals, thanks to its cost and scale advantage.

Shares in CATL were last down 1.3% at CNY414.90.

EVE's stock came under additional selling pressure on Monday as the lock-up period for about 4 million shares from its employee stock-ownership plan expired, freeing shareholders to unload their holdings. Share prices tend to slide around such expirations due to concerns about a flood of new shares hitting the market.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-19-23 2359ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -5.19% 420.19 End-of-day quote.6.80%
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD. -2.60% 79.8 End-of-day quote.-9.22%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.69.11%
All news about EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
02/20EVE Energy Shares Dive Amid Competition Worries, Lock-Up Expiration
DJ
02/15Chinese Battery Separator Producers to Benefit From Strong EV Demand, Fitch Says
MT
02/01EVE Energy to Set Up 10.8 Billion Yuan Battery Production Plant
MT
01/29Ganfeng Lithium Shares Rise After Solid 2022 Profit Outlook
DJ
01/18EVE Energy to Invest 15.5 Billion Yuan in New Battery Projects
MT
01/17Hubei EVE Power Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 3.5 billion in fundi..
CI
01/13Nomura Adjusts EVE Energy's Price Target to 100 Yuan From 116 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/11Eve Energy Co., Ltd. Receives the ASPICE CL2 Certification from the German Federation o..
CI
2022EVE Energy Opens Industry-Leading R&D Center of Battery Technology in Guangdong, China
CI
2022Huachuang New Materials Co., Ltd announced that it has received $100.5 million in fundi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 049 M 5 249 M 5 249 M
Net income 2022 3 380 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 6 395 M 931 M 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,1x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 163 B 23 717 M 23 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 826
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 79,80 CNY
Average target price 109,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jin Cheng Liu Chairman & General Manager
Jian Hua Liu President & Director
Min Jiang Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Director & VP
Yuan Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qiao Ping Lei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-9.22%23 717
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED6.80%149 446
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.22.39%96 082
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.59.39%11 044
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.75%7 718
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD4.26%5 925