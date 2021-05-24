Log in
    300014   CNE100000GS4

EVE ENERGY CO., LTD

(300014)
EVE Energy : China's Huayou, EVE Energy to set up nickel smelter in Indonesia

05/24/2021 | 03:56am EDT
(Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co said on Monday it would partner with companies including a unit of battery maker EVE Energy to set up a $2.08 billion nickel and cobalt smelting project in Indonesia.

Huayou will hold 20% of the venture and it is the cobalt supplier's third major investment in a smelter in top nickel ore miner Indonesia, which is becoming an important centre for the nickel and cobalt chemicals used in electric vehicle batteries.

The latest site will be at Weda Bay on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province where Huayou already partners with Tsingshan Holding Group in a nickel sulphate project. The project aims to produce around 120,000 tonnes of nickel and 15,000 tonnes of cobalt on a metal content basis, Huayou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

EVE will have a 17% stake, while the other partners are Yongrui Holdings with 31%, Glaucous International Pte Ltd with 30% and Lindo Investment Pte Ltd at 2%.

Yongrui is wholly-owned by Yongqing Technology Co, a subsidiary of Tsinghan, the biggest nickel producer in Indonesia and the world's top stainless steel maker.

"While Huayou is only holding a 20% stake in the project, we would like to highlight that this project is massive in size," Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note.

Several other Chinese-backed nickel plants are under construction in Indonesia, including Huayou's Huayue project on the island of Sulawesi with partners Tsingshan and China Molybdenum Co, which aims to produce 60,000 tonnes per year.

The first of the new plants, a venture between China's Lygend Mining and Indonesia's Harita Group, began production last week..

Huayou's filing did not say when its latest Weda Bay project would begin operating.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Additional reporting by Min Zhang and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD -3.41% 100.72 End-of-day quote.23.58%
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD 2.53% 90.94 End-of-day quote.14.68%
Financials
Sales 2021 16 642 M 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net income 2021 3 077 M 478 M 478 M
Net cash 2021 2 697 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,4x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 190 B 29 547 M 29 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 669
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart EVE ENERGY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
EVE Energy Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE ENERGY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 96,40 CNY
Last Close Price 100,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jin Cheng Liu Chairman & General Manager
Yuan Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qiao Ping Lei Independent Director
Jian Hua Liu Director & Deputy General Manager
Xin Ping Ai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD23.58%29 547
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED6.97%135 973
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-8.20%9 525
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-16.12%6 237
VARTA AG6.26%6 188
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.79%5 193