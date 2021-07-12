EVE Energy : London copper eases on doubt over Chinese rebound

July 12 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Monday after
Chinese steps to strengthen its economic rebound raised doubts
about the recovery in the world's top metals consumer and second
biggest economy.
China will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan in long-term
liquidity to underpin its post-COVID economic recovery as it
starts to lose momentum.
The news boosted industrial metals prices on Friday, but the
rally faded on Monday in London.
"Many have put faith in a V-shaped recovery by the Chinese
economy and this news rather dents that optimism. In some ways
this is not actually bullish news as it seems to have been
viewed by many," said Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK
brokerage Kingdom Futures.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1% to $9,428 a tonne by 0759 GMT, while the most-traded August
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 0.5% to 68,980 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chinese battery maker EVE Energy said on
Friday it would take a stake in a small lithium producer and
establish a joint venture to build a lithium chemicals project
costing up to 1.8 billion yuan.
* The GFG Alliance owned by tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said it had
agreed a deal with commodities group Glencore to
refinance the debt on its aluminium unit after GFG's main lender
collapsed in March.
* LME zinc fell 1% to $2,948 a tonne and nickel
declined 1% to $18,560 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium advanced 1.3% to 19,040 yuan a
tonne, nickel increased 0.8% to 139,090 yuan a tonne
and lead rose 1% to 15,895 yuan a tonne.
* The discount of LME cash copper over the three-month
contract <CMCU0-3> expanded to $37.25 a tonne, its biggest since
August 2018, indicating abundant immediate supply.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu,
Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens)