  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Eve Health Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVE   AU000000EVE3

EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED

(EVE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/01 11:29:56 pm EDT
0.002000 AUD    0.00%
12:37aEVE HEALTH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EVE
PU
04/29EVE HEALTH : Appendix 4C - March Quarter 2022
PU
04/20EVE HEALTH : Update - Proposed issue of securities - EVE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eve Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EVE

05/02/2022 | 12:37am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.

Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005

466,666,667

02/05/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code EVE

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 89106523611

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other



Please specify

As per 'Update - Proposed issue of securities - EVE' form lodged on 20 April 2022.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220420/pdf/458512f8gkckrj.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500000

31/3/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description EVE

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Lodged on Appendix 3B on 22 February 2022 and updated on 20 April 2022.



Issue details

Number of +securities

466,666,667

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration. The attaching options are being offered on a one for one basis to subscribers of the Placement announced 22 February 2022.

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EVE Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,80 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net income 2021 -3,63 M -2,58 M -2,58 M
Net cash 2021 2,15 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,62 M 6,12 M 6,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,70x
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eve Health Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory William Fry Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Steven Luke Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Cameron-Dow Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Rohr Chief Operating Officer
Elizabeth Caiulo Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED-50.00%6
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-15.57%22 592
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-2.44%6 142
DUFRY AG-12.71%3 676
LESLIE'S, INC.-17.16%3 578
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-40.47%3 386