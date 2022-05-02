Eve Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EVE

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.
Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
New class - code
|
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005
|
466,666,667
|
02/05/2022
|
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code EVE
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022
Registration number 89106523611
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
As per 'Update - Proposed issue of securities - EVE' form lodged on 20 April 2022.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220420/pdf/458512f8gkckrj.pdf
Options Details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.00500000
|
31/3/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description EVE
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Lodged on Appendix 3B on 22 February 2022 and updated on 20 April 2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities
466,666,667
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil consideration. The attaching options are being offered on a one for one basis to subscribers of the Placement announced 22 February 2022.
Purpose of the issue
To raise additional working capital
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
