Eve Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EVE

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Entity name

EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.

Date of this announcement Monday May 02, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferredASX +securityTotal number of +securities to be

code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005 466,666,667 02/05/2022 to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EVE HEALTH GROUP LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code EVE

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 89106523611

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Please specify

As per 'Update - Proposed issue of securities - EVE' form lodged on 20 April 2022.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2024 EX $0.005

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 2/5/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220420/pdf/458512f8gkckrj.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.00500000 31/3/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Description EVE

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Lodged on Appendix 3B on 22 February 2022 and updated on 20 April 2022.

Issue details

Number of +securities

466,666,667

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration. The attaching options are being offered on a one for one basis to subscribers of the Placement announced 22 February 2022.

Purpose of the issue

To raise additional working capital

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

