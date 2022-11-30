Advanced search
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
8.080 USD   -1.58%
03:20aCricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener
RE
Eve Holding, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Eve Receives Expected Notice from NYSE Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
PR
Cricket-Virus hits England camp before Pakistan series opener

11/30/2022 | 03:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: Third Test - England v South Africa

(Reuters) - Several England players, including skipper Ben Stokes, have been affected by a virus on the eve of their opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, senior batsman Joe Root said on Wednesday.

"As far as I'm aware, a few guys are not feeling 100%," Root told a news conference.

"I didn't feel great yesterday and I woke up a lot better today. So hopefully it's a 24-hour virus.

"Don't think it's like food poisoning or COVID or anything like that. I think it's one of those things which we unfortunately picked up as a group.

"We are trying to do absolutely everything right to make sure we are prepared for this game."

England have already named their starting 11, giving a test debut to Liam Livingstone and recalling Ben Duckett to open with Zak Crawley.

They are scheduled to play in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

They have hired a chef for the tour after receiving feedback from players who visited Pakistan in September-October for a seven-match T20 series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -34,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 152 M 2 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7 481x
EV / Sales 2023 2 398x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,08 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.0.00%2 152
BOEING-14.65%104 488
AIRBUS SE-2.83%88 903
TEXTRON INC.-9.79%14 683
DASSAULT AVIATION59.16%13 009
AVICOPTER PLC-41.28%3 883