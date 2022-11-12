Curbs on rights weaken Egypt's climate talks, campaigners say

*
Prisoner's hunger strike has put human rights in focus
*
Activists says public debate needed to hold leaders to
account
*
Egypt says opportunity to protest similar to other summits
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - In a
fenced-off area guarded by police on the fringe of the global
climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, around 30 Egyptian youths
stood in a neat line holding up placards and chanting "Save our
Planet".
The small, muted protest took place in an area designated
for demonstrations by summit host Egypt, where public protest is
effectively banned and activists have endured a crackdown on
dissent which they say leaves no room to operate.
The young demonstrators, who said they were from Sharm
el-Sheikh, held up slogans asking for protection of coral reefs
such as those off the coast of their Red Sea resort, but avoided
calling anyone to account over the threat their environment
faces from development and climate change.
Authorities say protests at the United Nations COP27 summit
of global leaders in the tightly secured town on the remote
southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula can be held "similar to"
those at previous climate gatherings.
But campaigners, who see the annual meeting as a crucial
platform for raising global alarm over climate change and
pressuring governments to act, say restrictions on civil society
since the overthrow of Egypt's first democratically elected
president in 2013 cast a cloud over the conference.
They also undermine accountability and transparency needed
to ensure countries step up their commitments to tackle the
climate crisis and meet those promises, the campaigners say.
Climate action "requires more people on the street, more
voices, more independent research, more independent reporting,
more accountability when climate obligations are not met," said
Tirana Hassan, Human Rights Watch's acting Executive Director.
"That's not going to happen under governments such as the
Egyptian government which is excluding civil society,
independent journalism and academia," she told a meeting in
Sharm el-Sheikh this week.
Apart from gatherings such as the coral protest at the
designated protest zone this week, most demonstrations have
taken place in the summit's central 'Blue Zone' which for the
duration of the talks falls under the responsibility of United
Nations, not Egyptian authorities.
Those demonstrations are governed by restrictions - which
one activist said applied to all climate summits but which were
being stringently observed in Egypt - that protesters should not
seek to point a finger of blame.
"We're gonna march this way. But a reminder - no mentioning
of country, no mentioning of person and no mentioning of a
company in your chants and in your speeches," Reuters footage
showed a protest organiser telling marchers in the Blue Zone.
Egypt's COP27 ambassador Wael Aboulmagd said protests in the
Blue Zone were "completely under the command and control of the
United Nations... We instituted a parallel system, which is
comparable but slightly different," he said.
The regulations aimed to "provide a peaceful environment for
everyone to express their views freely."
HUNGER STRIKE PUTS RIGHTS ON AGENDA
On the eve of the summit, aimed at agreeing plans to avoid
the worst impact of climate change, Egypt's most prominent
prisoner Alaa Abd el-Fattah said he was escalating his hunger
strike - putting Egypt's human rights in even greater focus.
Egypt has faced criticism from rights groups over its
crackdown under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former
military leader who took power after a wave of protests against
a Muslim Brotherhood president nine years ago.
Hundreds of supporters of the Brotherhood were killed and
thousands arrested.
Sisi, who was elected president in 2014, says security
measures were needed to stabilise Egypt.
Since then, Human Rights Watch's Hassan said, Egypt had been
through "one of the harshest crackdowns we have seen", and
climate activism was mainly limited to "safe environmental
topics" such as recycling and renewable energy.
"If you wanted to look at some of the thornier and critical
issues in Egypt like water security, industrial pollution,
environmental harm, real estate development, tourism
development, agri-business, or one of the most shadowy variants
- Egypt's vast and opaque military business activities - that
reality becomes very risky," she said.
Egypt's delegation at the talks did not respond to a request
for comment on assertions from Hassan and others that the
government excludes campaigners, curbs discussion of some
climate issues, and has prevented debate outside the summit.
Amnesty International head Agnes Callamard criticised the
decision to hold the summit in Egypt, saying that failure to
uphold human rights undermined its work - including talks this
week on providing funds to poorer countries to pay for loss and
damages caused by climate change.
In the absence of accountability which comes with open
discussion, awarding compensation to repressive governments for
climate damage "is a blank cheque for more repression," she
said.
Asad Rehman, director of the UK anti-poverty group War on
Want who has helped coordinate activists at previous climate
conferences, said the restrictions in Egypt had made it harder
for activists to press leaders to do more for poorer countries.
"When civil society is contained here, less people come.
That of course reduces our capacity," he told Reuters. "There is
absolutely nothing taking place outside the official venue.
There is no people's summit, there are no demonstrations."
Despite those criticisms some delegates argued that there
was a benefit to holding the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh to shine
a light briefly on Egypt's record.
"This is a huge opportunity," Egyptian journalist and human
rights advocate Hossam Bahgat said. "Egypt has been forgotten
because there has been a degree of normalisation of repression.
"We very much needed this spotlight."
(Additional reporting by William James; Editing by Frank Jack
Daniel)