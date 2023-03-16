Eve : 4Q22 Earnings Results Presentation

LATEST PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS
STRONGER ENGAGEMENT WITH SUPPLIERS
Refining the vehicle analyses and simulations with systems data from potential suppliers
MATURING OF CRITICAL eVTOL TECHNOLOGIES
Dedicated motor/propeller rigs for testing high performance and low noise rotors
DESIGN AND CONFIGURATION ADVANCES
Detailing of eVTOL's architecture and subsystems
INDUSTRIALIZATION STRATEGY
Definition of manufacturing strategy for entry into service
URBAN AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT (URBAN ATM) DEFINITION PHASE COMPLETED
Initial application in Chicago's simulation and definition of key software characteristics
