  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eve Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
5.740 USD   +0.53%
07:15aEve : 4Q22 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
07:04aEve Holding, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:00aEve Holding, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and FY2022 Results
PR
Eve : 4Q22 Earnings Results Presentation

03/16/2023 | 07:15am EDT
4Q22 & FY2022

EVE UPDATE

M a r c h 1 6 , 2 0 2 3

EVE'S 2022 ACHIEVEMENTS

PORSCHE

PARTNERSHIP

FOR MANUF.,

RIO DE JANEIRO

LOGISTICS AND

CHICAGO

CONCEPT OF

SUPPLY CHAIN

CABIN MOCKUP

CONCEPT OF

OPERATIONS

STRATEGY

PRESENTATION

OPERATIONS

APRIL

MAY

JULY

SEPTEMBER

FEBRUARY

MAY

JUNE

SEPTEMBER

DECEMBER

FORMALIZATION

EVE LISTED ON

EVE'S LISBON

UNITED AIRLINES

FINANCIAL

OF EVTOL TYPE

THE NYSE (EVEX)

ADVISORY

PARTNERSHIP

SUPPORT FROM

CERTIFICATION

BOARD

BRAZIL'S

APPLICATION

DEVELOPMENT

BANK (BNDES)

This information belongs to Eve and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

2

LATEST PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

STRONGER ENGAGEMENT WITH SUPPLIERS

Refining the vehicle analyses and simulations with systems data from potential suppliers

MATURING OF CRITICAL eVTOL TECHNOLOGIES

Dedicated motor/propeller rigs for testing high performance and low noise rotors

DESIGN AND CONFIGURATION ADVANCES

Detailing of eVTOL's architecture and subsystems

INDUSTRIALIZATION STRATEGY

Definition of manufacturing strategy for entry into service

URBAN AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT (URBAN ATM) DEFINITION PHASE COMPLETED

Initial application in Chicago's simulation and definition of key software characteristics

This information belongs to Eve and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

3

LARGEST AND MOST

DIVERSIFIED BACKLOG

IN THE INDUSTRY

Strong partnership network

AIRCRAFT OPERATOR & RIDESHARING PLATFORM

INFRASTRUCTURE

LESSORSFINANCING

Letters of Intent for up to

2,770

eVTOL AIRCRAFT

TECHNOLOGY

$8.3 Bi

DEFENSE

INDUSTRIALIZATION

This information belongs to Eve and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

4

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

USD MILLIONS

4Q22

4Q21

2022

2021

INCOME STATEMENT

Research and Development

(18.0)

(6.6)

(51.9)

(13.3)

Selling, General and Administrative (1)

(9.0)

(1.6)

(32.9)

(4.9)

Warrant expenses

-

-

(104.8)

-

Net Earnings (Loss)

(20.1)

(8.3)

(174.0)

(18.3)

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) (3)

(20.1)

(7.9)

(63.0)

(15.9)

CASH FLOW

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(20.7)

(7.4)

(59.5)

(14.9)

Net Aditions to PP&E

(0.1)

-

(0.5)

-

Free Cash Flow*

(20.8)

(7.4)

(59.9)

(14.9)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

-

7.2

352.7

29.3

Cash, Equivalents and Investments, Beginning of Period**

329.9

-

14.4

-

Cash, Equivalents and Investments, End of Period**

310.6

14.4

310.6

14.4

4Q22

3Q22

2022

2021

BALANCE SHEET

Other Assets

2.4

3.0

2.4

6.3

Related Party Receivable

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total Payables

23.3

21.9

23.3

10.8

Total Debt

-

-

-

-

Net Cash *(2)

310.6

329.9

310.6

14.4

* Net Cash and Cash-Flow items are non-GAAP measures

(1) 2022 includes $6.2M related to transaction costs

** Includes Related Party Loans but it does not include BNDES

(2) Includes Cash and Cash equivalents of up to 90 days, investments above it and Related Party Loans

approved finance line of ~$92.5 million

(3) Adjusted Net Earnings exclude Warrants and transaction expenses

This information belongs to Eve and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission from the Company.

5

Disclaimer

Eve Holding Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 11:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,20 M - -
Net income 2022 -175 M - -
Net cash 2022 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 529 M 1 529 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6 384x
EV / Sales 2023 2 161x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 7,38%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,74 $
Average target price 9,63 $
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.-20.28%1 529
BOEING4.05%118 763
AIRBUS SE4.76%96 515
DASSAULT AVIATION10.75%15 361
TEXTRON INC.-6.55%13 474
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED21.37%4 185