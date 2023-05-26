Eve : Air Mobility Advances its eVTOL testing phase

Company Making Strides Toward Maturing Critical Aircraft Technologies

MELBOURNE, Fla. - May 26, 2023 - Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW) today announced that the company continues to advance its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) testing phase as it continues to make strides toward key program milestones. The various tests performed throughout this phase are part of Eve's building blocks approach to further enhance the maturity of its technology and eVTOL to deliver the best product to the market.

"We are very pleased with our program development activities to date and making very good progress as we move toward the selection of primary suppliers and finalize the definition of our aircraft systems architecture," said Alice Altissimo, vice president of program management and operation of Eve. "We continue to invest and our team is working hard with the goal of developing a mature aircraft for certification and entry into service in 2026."

Eve has completed propeller tests on its propeller rig in Brazil in order to measure aerodynamic performance and sound properties for modeling and development. The number and the overall characteristics of blades (torsion, shape, etc.) are critical in defining vibration, load and sound profile, as well as energy requirements of the eVTOL. Our engineers tested multiple models to improve efficiency and reduce sound footprint and operating costs.

The company also recently began testing its vertical lift rotors aboard a new custom truck-mounted platform. The mobile testbed was designed specifically to evaluate the performance of rotors during the transition phase of flight. Our engineering team has already begun testing and gathering data on the aerodynamic characteristics of rotors in forward flight. Eve's eVTOL features a lift+cruise configuration with dedicated rotors for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly on cruise, with no components required to change position during flight. This configuration favors safety, efficiency, reliability, and certifiability while also reducing the cost of operation and additional maintenance, repair and overhaul costs.

The results from the company's recently completed wind-tunnel tests, along with the findings from the propeller and truck-mounted rig, are being used to increase the fidelity of the company's flight simulator and fly-by-wire system. Eve is also utilizing learnings from ongoing enhanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) calculations to mature the analysis of the transition between the hover and cruise phases of the flight, among other tools.

Eve expects to conclude the selection of main equipment suppliers in the first half of 2023 and start the assembly of our first full-scale eVTOL prototype during the second half of 2023, followed by the test campaign in 2024. Eve's eVTOL is scheduled to be certified and enter service in 2026.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

