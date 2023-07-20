SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, SP - July 20, 2023 - Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) and Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) announced today that the first electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) production facility will be located in the city of Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Subject to the final authorities' approval, the manufacturing plant will be situated on a designated portion of land within Embraer's existing unit in the city that will be expanded.

The site benefits from a strategic logistical location, offering easy access via two highways and close proximity to a railroad. Another significant advantage is the region's proximity to Embraer's headquarters in São José dos Campos and Eve's engineering and human resources team, which will facilitate the development and sustainability of new production processes, enhancing Eve's agility and competitiveness.

"When we began our search for a manufacturing location to build our eVTOL, we wanted to reimagine how the aircraft could be built using the latest technology and manufacturing processes, coupled with other aspects such as supply chain and logistics," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "Our objective is to offer safe and reliable products and services to the market and be highly competitive in manufacturing efficiency. The team was tasked with the opportunity to design an optimized assembly line that prioritizes safety, quality, efficiency, productivity, and sustainability."

"This decision is aligned with our growth strategy plan, which is driven by innovation and sustainability," said Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO at Embraer. "We believe in the enormous potential of the global Urban Air Mobility market, and we reinforce our commitment to Eve as one of the major players in this industry."

In May 2022, Eve announced a partnership with Porsche Consulting to define Eve's eVTOL global manufacturing, supply chain and logistics macro strategy. The two companies have since worked together to research advanced manufacturing and innovation concepts and used their combined aeronautical and automotive expertise to design a concept of industrialization for eVTOL aircraft based on high safety, quality, efficiency and customer focus.

"We are focused on achieving the highest quality standards in eVTOL manufacturing through increased knowledge and consideration of an innovative approach. Following extensive research on advanced manufacturing and innovation concepts for over a year, we are now prepared to establish our initial factory for eVTOL production. With confidence in our capabilities, we are equipped to efficiently scale the production volume sustainably to meet the demands of a growing market," added Alice Altissimo, Vice President of Program Management and Operation at Eve.

Eve continues to progress in developing its eVTOL. The company also focuses on creating a comprehensive portfolio of agnostic solutions, including a unique Urban Air Traffic Management (Urban ATM) software to optimize and scale Urban Air Mobility operations worldwide.

Image:https://eve.imagerelay.com/fl/8dd42eb1bcc342548f88ecb71c07c5ec

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

