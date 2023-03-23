Eve : Announces Collaboration with Ferrovial Vertiports to Explore the Use of Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management Solutions

Collaboration to help Enable Safe and Reliable eVTOL Operations in U.S. and UK

Melbourne, Fla. - March 23, 2023 - Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, to explore the use of Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management (Urban ATM) software solution to support the safe and reliable operation of vertiports and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Ferrovial Vertiports focuses on the development of vertiport networks for the take-off, landing, operation, and maintenance of passenger services of eVTOL.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward and is a strong validation of Eve's Urban ATM service offering," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "Eve is more than an eVTOL manufacturer and we are working with companies like Ferrovial Vertiports to provide them with solutions that will allow these aircraft to operate safely and efficiently."

"As a leading global infrastructure provider and operator for over 70 years, Ferrovial is committed to building and operating safe, efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure, which is why we are truly excited to announce our collaboration with Eve. Our goal is to build a series of agnostic vertiport networks across the United States and Europe and ensuring that we are utilizing an agnostic state-of-the-art Urban Air Traffic Management system will be key to achieving our ambitions," said Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Ferrovial Vertiports.

Eve's Urban ATM software is an agnostic solution that will enable the integration of all airspace users in the urban environment. This is critical to support the safety, efficiency, and improvement of the entire Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem, including fleet and vertiport operators. This new collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to safely integrating and scaling global UAM operations.

Ferrovial's Vertiport division will provide an essential piece of the ecosystem to enable landing, recharging, and taking off with passengers of eVTOL aircraft. These intermodal centers will be integrated into cities and adapted to the surrounding environment. Their innovative design will reduce noise impact, allow zero operating emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Ferrovial Vertiports has already announced that it will develop a network of more than 10 vertiports across state of Florida, USA and a network of 25 vertiports across the United Kingdom. It is currently studying other markets in the United States and around the globe which will benefit from a more sustainable and efficient mode of urban transportation.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Ferrovial Vertiports

Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, is leading global infrastructure investor and operator. Backed by Ferrovial's 70 years of transportation infrastructure experience, the company is developing a series of agnostic vertiports networks in Europe and the United States. These infrastructures are essential to support all-electric, zero-carbon vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. For more information, visit: https://www.ferrovial.com/en-us/business/airports/vertiports.

