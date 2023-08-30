4 passengers at EIS, up to 6 in autonomous configurations
Tailored for urban mobility
100 km (60 mile) range at EIS addresses 99% of UAM missions
High utilization rate
Designed for thousands flight cycles per year with industry-leading reliability
Lift + Cruise Design
The most practical design
choice for efficiency and certification
Unmatched cost efficiency
Over 6X lower cost-per-seat than helicopters
Community-friendly
Up to 90% lower noise footprint compared to equivalent helicopters
MOST PRACTICAL DESIGN CHOICE FOR UAM MISSIONS
LIFT + CRUISE
TILT ROTOR
VECTORED FAN
• Simple design
• High speed
• Efficient cruising
• High reliability
• Long range
• Long range
Straightforward to certify
• Quiet in cruise mode
• Complex design
• Energy intensive hover
• Low battery drain
• Lower reliability
• Take-off noise level
• Simple maintenance
• Challenging to certify
• High battery drain
MULTI-ROTOR
Efficient takeoff and landing
Simplest to certify
Less efficient cruising
Slower speeds
Very short range
High battery drain
Source: Assessment by Eve management and market analysis as per "Market for Urban Air Mobility" from KPMG dated June 2021
UAM MARKET
by 2035 we forecast
50.000 operating eVTOLS
performing over 770k flights per day
transporting over 900M passengers
In 500 cities
POTENTIAL OF UAM IN MAJOR URBAN AREAS
RIO DE JANEIRO
245 eVTOLS
37 Vertiports
100+ Routes
4.5M Annual passengers
$220M Annual revenues
C H I C A G O
240 eVTOLS
30 Vertiports
120+ Routes
4.5M Annual passengers
$225M Annual revenues
LOS ANGELES
390 eVTOLS
38 Vertiports
150+ Routes
7.1M Annual passengers
$350M Annual revenues
Disclaimer
Eve Holding Inc. published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 21:39:08 UTC.
Eve Holding, Inc. is an aerospace company with operations in Melbourne, Florida, and Brazil. The Company is a developer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in developing UAM solutions that include the design and production of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs). It provides a portfolio of maintenance and support services focused on the Company's and third-party eVTOLs; fleet operations services conducted in collaboration with partners, and an Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) system designed to allow eVTOLs to operate in urban airspace alongside aircraft and drones. It offers a full suite of eVTOL services and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling and data services. The Company also markets its eVTOLs globally to operators of UAM services, including fixed wing and helicopter operators, as well as lessors that purchase and manage aircraft on behalf of operators.