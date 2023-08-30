Eve Holding, Inc. is an aerospace company with operations in Melbourne, Florida, and Brazil. The Company is a developer of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in developing UAM solutions that include the design and production of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs). It provides a portfolio of maintenance and support services focused on the Company's and third-party eVTOLs; fleet operations services conducted in collaboration with partners, and an Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) system designed to allow eVTOLs to operate in urban airspace alongside aircraft and drones. It offers a full suite of eVTOL services and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling and data services. The Company also markets its eVTOLs globally to operators of UAM services, including fixed wing and helicopter operators, as well as lessors that purchase and manage aircraft on behalf of operators.