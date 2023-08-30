EVE AIR MOBILITY

VEHICLE DESIGN OPTIMIZED FOR URBAN MOBILITY

Flexible seating capacity

4 passengers at EIS, up to 6 in autonomous configurations

Tailored for urban mobility

100 km (60 mile) range at EIS addresses 99% of UAM missions

High utilization rate

Designed for thousands flight cycles per year with industry-leading reliability

Lift + Cruise Design

The most practical design

choice for efficiency and certification

Unmatched cost efficiency

Over 6X lower cost-per-seat than helicopters

Community-friendly

Up to 90% lower noise footprint compared to equivalent helicopters

MOST PRACTICAL DESIGN CHOICE FOR UAM MISSIONS

LIFT + CRUISE

TILT ROTOR

VECTORED FAN

Simple design

High speed

Efficient cruising

High reliability

Long range

Long range

  • Straightforward to certify

Quiet in cruise mode

Complex design

Energy intensive hover

Low battery drain

Lower reliability

Take-off noise level

Simple maintenance

Challenging to certify

High battery drain

MULTI-ROTOR

  • Efficient takeoff and landing
  • Simplest to certify
  • Less efficient cruising
  • Slower speeds
  • Very short range
  • High battery drain

Source: Assessment by Eve management and market analysis as per "Market for Urban Air Mobility" from KPMG dated June 2021

UAM MARKET

by 2035 we forecast

50.000 operating eVTOLS

performing over 770k flights per day

transporting over 900M passengers

In 500 cities

POTENTIAL OF UAM IN MAJOR URBAN AREAS

RIO DE JANEIRO

245 eVTOLS

37 Vertiports

100+ Routes

4.5M Annual passengers

$220M Annual revenues

C H I C A G O

240 eVTOLS

30 Vertiports

120+ Routes

4.5M Annual passengers

$225M Annual revenues

LOS ANGELES

390 eVTOLS

38 Vertiports

150+ Routes

7.1M Annual passengers

$350M Annual revenues

