Eve : MELBOURNE, Fla., October 12, 2022 — Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”)...

MELBOURNE, Fla., October 12, 2022 - Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has signed a letter of intent with Skyway Technologies Corp. ("Skyway") to provide Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management ("UATM") software solution, ensuring the traffic management for future Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions supports the needs and growth of the industry.

"Integrating Eve's UATM solution into Skyway's air traffic vertiport operation service offerings, further increases industry support for eVTOL sales and pushes Skyway's services to new heights. This enables airline investments into this sector the ability to close the loop when it comes to operating these aircraft at digitally driven vertiports being developed. It's an important step forward in bringing UAM to life and we look forward to all the great innovation to come," said Clifford Cruz, CEO of Skyway.

"The partnership with Skyway will help drive market awareness for Eve as a software supplier to Providers of Services for UAM and help ourselves and others understand how to improve and advance UAM operations," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve. "We will study the use of Eve's UATM software solutions for Skyway's operations and develop an operational model for use in certain missions and regions."

Eve's UATM software is an agnostic solution that will enable the integration of all airspace users in the urban environment. This is critical to support the safety, efficiency, and improvement of the entire UAM ecosystem, including fleet and vertiport operators. This new collaboration reinforces Eve's and Skyway's commitment to safely integrating and scaling global UAM operations.

About Skyway

Skyway is a navigation service provider for autonomous aircraft and provides operation services for vertiports. They provide airspace deconfliction resolution, aircraft separation services, airspace compliance services to enhance adherence to federal, state, and local regulations, mission planning, risk assessments, aerospace cyber security solutions, vertiport planning services and provide additional emergency response services as a Provider of Services for UAM. Skyway offers its unique proprietary hybrid AI navigation system coupled with human interaction as an operation service, performed at the company's private air traffic center.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

