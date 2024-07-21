Diehl Aviation and ASE sign long-term supply agreements.

FARNBOROUGH - July 21, 2024 - Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has named Diehl Aviation as the designer and producer of interior and ASE as the supplier for the power distribution system for the company's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"We strongly believe that the addition of Diehl Aviation and ASE to an already strong list of global suppliers ensures that we will be able to deliver on our commitment to our customers of producing a high-quality and capable eVTOL," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. "Each of our suppliers are signing long-term relationships that cover the enter life cycle of the aircraft. We look forward to working with Diehl and ASE on all phases of our development and production including prototypes, production and aftermarket service and operational support."

Diehl Aviation, an industry leader in the design, development and production of integrated solutions for aircraft cabin, was selected to design and produce the interior of Eve's eVTOL aircraft. Diehl will work closely with Eve's engineering and design team to turn the company's vision for an innovative and comfortable cabin into a reality to deliver the best flight experience for passengers.

ASE, a world-class supplier of electrical power systems for aerospace and defence industry, will develop and produce the Primary High Voltage Power Distribution System, the Primary Low Voltage Power Distribution System and the High Voltage DC-DC converter which will connect the two systems aboard the eVTOL. ASE has consolidated experience in design, development, integration, production and support of electrical power systems for multiple types of aircraft.

Eve's eVTOL aircraft utilizes eight dedicated propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly on cruise, with no change in the position of these components during flight. The latest concept includes an electric pusher powered by dual electric motors that provide propulsion redundancy with the goal of ensuring the highest levels of performance and safety. While offering numerous advantages such as lower cost of operation, fewer parts, optimized structures, and systems, it has been developed to offer efficient thrust with low sound.

Last year, the company announced that its first eVTOL production facility will be located in the city of Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. With an eventual total expected output of up to 480 aircraft per year, Eve is planning on expanding the site's capacity on a modular basis, with four equally-sized modules with capacity for 120 aircraft per year. This will provide for a disciplined, capital-efficient investment approach as the market grows.

Eve has also developed a comprehensive portfolio of agnostic services and operations solutions, including Vector, a unique Urban Air Traffic Management software to optimize and scale Urban Air Mobility operations worldwide.

Image: https://eve.imagerelay.com/share/10544315c2e44b49b04643a6677a0d0e

Follow Eve on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube: @EveAirMobility.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and Vector, Eve's air traffic management software solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Contacts:

Eve Air Mobility: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.