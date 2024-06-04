KRD Luftfahrttechnik GmbH, Latecoere, RALLC, and Alltecsign long-term supply agreements.

MELBOURNE, Fla. - June 5, 2024- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) has named four additional suppliers for its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. KRD Luftfahrttechnik GmbH (KRD) will supply its KASIGLAS® polycarbonate windows, Latecoere will supply the aircraft's doors while, RALLC and Alltec will both supply fuselage components.

"Eve has assembled a strong list of global and local suppliers with a reputation for not only delivering outstanding quality, but doing so reliably," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. "These long-term relationships will cover the aircraft's entire life cycle including all prototypes, production and aftermarket service and operational support."

KRD, which is headquartered in Germany, will supply custom designed KASIGLASwindows including the cockpit and passenger door windows. Each window has been developed for extreme durability and their polycarbonate construction will not only minimize the weight of each window but provide additional protection including increasedimpact resistance.

Latecoere, headquartered in France, will supply the doors for Eve's eVTOL aircraft. As the world's leading independent manufacturer of aircraft doors, the company has been recognized for its extremely high standards of safety and performance. Latecoeresupports multiple aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, and provides design and development, production, certification and in-service support for all of their doors.

RALLC and Alltec, both headquartered in Brazil, were selected to supply various fuselage components. RALLC is a supplier that covers all stages of the manufacturing processes for structural components, providing integrated and innovative solutions for several aerospace companies including Embraer.

Alltec specializes in the development and production of components and subassemblies in high-performance composite materials for the aeronautical, defense and security markets. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company is recognized for its expertise is also a supplier to Embraer. Alltec will supply its thermoplastic composite and thermosetting composite technologies for the fuselage of the eVTOL.

Eve's eVTOL aircraft utilizes eight dedicated propellers for vertical flight and fixed wings to fly on cruise, with no change in the position of these components during flight. The latest concept includes an electric pusher powered by dual electric motors that provide propulsion redundancy with the goal of ensuring the highest levels of performance and safety. While offering numerous advantages such as lower cost of operation, fewer parts, optimized structures, and systems, it has been developed to offer efficient thrust with low sound.

Last year, the company announced that its first eVTOL production facility will be located in the city of Taubaté, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil. The company has begun assembly of its first full-scale eVTOL prototype which a test campaign will follow. Eve's eVTOL is scheduled to begin deliveries and enter into service in 2026.

Concurrently, Eve continues to develop a comprehensive portfolio of agnostic servicesand operations solutions, including Vector, a unique Urban Air Traffic Management software to optimize and scale Urban Air Mobility operations worldwide.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and Vector, Eve's air traffic management software solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

