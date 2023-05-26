Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eve Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-26 pm EDT
8.370 USD   +3.08%
05/26Eve : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Eve Holding, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26Eve : Completes Development of its Urban Air Traffic Management Prototype
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eve : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
evex-20230524.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549


FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023




EVE HOLDING, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)




Delaware

333-265337

85-2549808

(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)

(Commission
File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)




1400 General Aviation Drive,

Melbourne, FL

(Address of principal executive offices)

32935

(Zip Code)

(321)751-5050

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

EVEX

The New York Stock Exchange

Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Common Stock

EVEXW

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2023, Eve Holding, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the meeting, the Company's stockholders approved each of the proposals submitted to a vote of stockholders by the votes set forth below. The proposals are described in further detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023.

1. Election of Class I Directors

The stockholders elected each of the twonomineesnamed below asClass I directors to serve for a three-year term of office expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation, disqualification or removal, based on the following votes:

Name

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

María Cordón

249,663,140

8,405

730,255

Sergio Pedreiro

249,649,683

21,862

730,255

2. Ratification of Appointment of KPMG LLP

The stockholders ratifiedthe appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following votes:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

249,378,913

1,019,193

3,694


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVEHOLDING,INC.

By:

/s/ FláviaPavie

Name:

FláviaPavie

Title:

General Counsel andChief Compliance Officer

Date: May 26, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Eve Holding Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EVE HOLDING, INC.
05/26Eve : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/26Eve Holding, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26Eve : Completes Development of its Urban Air Traffic Management Prototype
PU
05/26Eve : Air Mobility Advances its eVTOL testing phase
PU
05/15Flying car's wind tunnel tests completed by Brazil's upstart Eve
RE
05/09Eve Holding, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Eve : 1Q23 Earnings Results Presentation
PU
05/09Eve Holding, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/09Eve Holding, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
04/27Eve : Air Mobility Hosts Summit to Collaborate, Learn and Build the Infrastructure to Supp..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVE HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,06 M - -
Net income 2023 -124 M - -
Net cash 2023 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 252 M 2 252 M -
EV / Sales 2023 34 792x
EV / Sales 2024 409x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 7,30%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,37 $
Average target price 8,88 $
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.12.78%2 185
BOEING5.45%120 842
AIRBUS SE13.20%105 395
DASSAULT AVIATION3.98%14 412
TEXTRON INC.-11.69%12 609
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 849
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer