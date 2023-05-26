Eve : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 24, 2023









EVE HOLDING, INC.

1400 General Aviation Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 24, 2023, Eve Holding, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At the meeting, the Company's stockholders approved each of the proposals submitted to a vote of stockholders by the votes set forth below. The proposals are described in further detail in the Company's proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023.

1. Election of Class I Directors

The stockholders elected each of the twonomineesnamed below asClass I directors to serve for a three-year term of office expiring at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation, disqualification or removal, based on the following votes:

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes María Cordón 249,663,140 8,405 730,255 Sergio Pedreiro 249,649,683 21,862 730,255

2. Ratification of Appointment of KPMG LLP

The stockholders ratifiedthe appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, based on the following votes:

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 249,378,913 1,019,193 3,694





SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EVEHOLDING,INC. By: /s/ FláviaPavie Name: FláviaPavie Title: General Counsel andChief Compliance Officer

Date: May 26, 2023

