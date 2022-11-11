Advanced search
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:02 2022-11-11 pm EST
10.90 USD   +4.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing

11/11/2022 | 01:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Sunny winter day in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is headed towards a surge in COVID-19 cases this winter, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday as he criticised four states' plans to relax isolation rules for infected people.

Fearing that infection numbers could rise, Lauterbach said: "Then we would have an even stronger wave than we already fear and we are on the eve of a more infectious variant."

The regional administrations of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein did not have the federal government's approval, Lauterbach added on the sidelines of a parliamentary sitting.

Those states, home to around two fifths of the national population, announced in a joint statement earlier Friday that they planned to abolish the national five-day quarantine period, meaning that those who have tested positive but feel fine could leave their homes if they wear a mask.

Bavaria in the south is to change its rules as early as Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Christian Kraemer, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EVE HOLDING, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -44,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 770 M 2 770 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9 953x
EV / Sales 2023 3 222x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,40 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.0.00%2 770
BOEING-16.18%105 835
AIRBUS SE0.69%90 563
TEXTRON INC.-11.53%14 931
DASSAULT AVIATION52.42%12 247
AVICOPTER PLC-47.80%3 428