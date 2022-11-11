German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing

Fearing that infection numbers could rise, Lauterbach said: "Then we would have an even stronger wave than we already fear and we are on the eve of a more infectious variant."

The regional administrations of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Schleswig-Holstein did not have the federal government's approval, Lauterbach added on the sidelines of a parliamentary sitting.

Those states, home to around two fifths of the national population, announced in a joint statement earlier Friday that they planned to abolish the national five-day quarantine period, meaning that those who have tested positive but feel fine could leave their homes if they wear a mask.

Bavaria in the south is to change its rules as early as Wednesday.

