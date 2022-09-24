Advanced search
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
11.78 USD   -4.23%
09/22Blast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on eve of referendums
RE
09/22EVE Energy Bags Deal to Supply Batteries to Dayun Auto's New EV Brand
MT
09/22Sichuan New Energy to Buy 40% Stake in Lithium Tech Firm
MT
Italians discuss possible Meloni win on election eve

09/24/2022 | 11:43am EDT
STORY: Opinion polls have all predicted that Meloni's nationalist Brothers of Italy group will emerge as the leading party on Sunday (September 25), sharing power with its allies the League, headed by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia.

In Rome on Saturday, some expressed doubts about her, while others were supportive.

"I don't feel represented at all by Giorgia Meloni because she wants an old society", said 18-year-old student from Naples, Paola di Placido.

But architect Fracesco Calabria was supportive of Meloni: "She has a political profile that I like, she has always shown consistency in all her speeches and political practice so why not? She would be the first female Italian prime minister."

Sunday's (September 25) election follows the fall of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government, brought down by party infighting in July.


© Reuters 2022
All news about EVE HOLDING, INC.
09/22Blast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol on eve of referendums
RE
09/22EVE Energy Bags Deal to Supply Batteries to Dayun Auto's New EV Brand
MT
09/22Sichuan New Energy to Buy 40% Stake in Lithium Tech Firm
MT
09/21China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier
RE
09/21Greek bridge, buildings dim lights to save energy
RE
09/20Wall St. falls as Fed, Ford frighten investors
RE
09/20FTSE Closes Down 0.6% Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
DJ
09/20China's livestreaming sales king returns to screens after long absence
RE
09/20Businesses See Almost 50% Chance of Global Recession
DJ
09/20FTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on EVE HOLDING, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 138 M 3 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11 423x
EV / Sales 2023 3 712x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,78 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.0.00%3 138
THE BOEING COMPANY-31.10%77 944
AIRBUS SE-18.14%70 426
TEXTRON INC.-20.89%12 571
DASSAULT AVIATION32.84%10 210
AVICOPTER PLC-45.45%3 622