Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eve Holding, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVEX   US29970N1046

EVE HOLDING, INC.

(EVEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
9.240 USD   -7.04%
09/29Zelenskiy urges minorities in Russia to resist Kremlin mobilisation
RE
09/29Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine
RE
09/29Eve Holding, Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Labour has 19-point lead over Conservatives - Opinium poll

10/01/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to deliver mini-budget

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party has extended its lead over Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative Party to 19 points, an opinion poll by market research company Opinium showed on Saturday, on the eve of the Conservatives' annual conference.

Opinium's is the latest in a series of polls to show a growing Labour lead after investors baulked at unfunded tax cuts in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's Sept. 23 fiscal statement, forcing the Bank of England to step in to stabilise markets.

The Opinium poll, based on a survey of 2,000 British adults between Sept. 28 and 30, showed support for Labour had risen to 46%, up by 7 percentage points since the last poll on Aug. 31-Sept. 2, while Conservative support dropped by the same amount to 27%.

Some 55% of those surveyed disapproved of the job Truss was doing, versus 18% who approved, a negative net approval rating of -37.

"Liz Truss has managed to reach the depths of the poor personal ratings of both Theresa May and Boris Johnson at the end of their tenure, within weeks of taking office and within days of her government's first major action," James Crouch, Opinium's head of policy and public affairs, said.

Truss succeeded Johnson as Britain's prime minister on Sept. 6, after defeating former finance minister Rishi Sunak in an election by Conservative Party members, but her first two weeks in office were overshadowed by the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Kwarteng's popularity has slumped too, with his net approval rating falling to -40 from -10, Opinium said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EVE HOLDING, INC.
09/29Zelenskiy urges minorities in Russia to resist Kremlin mobilisation
RE
09/29Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine
RE
09/29Eve Holding, Inc. : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review (form 8-..
AQ
09/27EVE Energy Earmarks $1.4 Billion on New Lithium Battery Project in China
MT
09/27Eve Forms Partnership With FlyBlade India, Receives Purchase Order for 200 eVTOLs
MT
09/27Eve Forms Partnership With FlyBlade India, Receives Purchase Order for 200 eVTOLs
MT
09/27BLADE and Eve Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Urban Air Mobility Ecosystem in ..
PR
09/27FlyBlade India, A Joint Venture Between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc., an..
CI
09/27India's Blade signs order for up to 200 electric aircraft from Embraer's Eve
RE
09/27Eve : BLADE India signs a purchase order for up to 200...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVE HOLDING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,25 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 461 M 2 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8 717x
EV / Sales 2023 2 810x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart EVE HOLDING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eve Holding, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVE HOLDING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,24 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerard Jerry DeMuro Co-Chief Executive Officer
André Duarte Stein Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo S. Couto Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Valentini Chief Technology Officer
Flávia Maffei Pavie Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVE HOLDING, INC.0.00%2 461
THE BOEING COMPANY-37.75%71 899
AIRBUS SE-20.89%68 641
TEXTRON INC.-23.51%12 324
DASSAULT AVIATION23.16%9 546
AVICOPTER PLC-50.57%3 289