EVe Mobility Acquisition : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 14, 2023

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp

Item 3.03Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information disclosed in Item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03 to the extent required.

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Extraordinary General Meeting

On June 14, 2023, EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company" or "EVe"), held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), at which holders of 25,492,278 ordinary shares, comprised of EVe's Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Ordinary Shares"), and EVe's Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class B Ordinary Shares" and, together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the "Ordinary Shares"), were present in person or by proxy, representing approximately 73.95% of the voting power of the 34,473,333 issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares of EVe, comprised of 26,140,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 8,333,333 Class B Ordinary Shares, entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting at the close of business on May 8, 2023, which was the record date (the "Record Date") for the Extraordinary General Meeting. EVe's shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date are referred to herein as "Shareholders." In connection with the vote to approve the proposals set forth below, the holders of 18,870,162 Class A Ordinary Shares properly exercised their right to redeem their shares for cash at a redemption price of approximately $10.54 per share, for an aggregate of approximately $198,891,507.48 in connection with the proposals set forth below. After the satisfaction of such redemptions, the balance in EVe's trust account will be approximately $64,700,131.73. A summary of the voting results at the Extraordinary General Meeting for each proposal is set forth below.

Proposal 1

The Shareholders approved, by special resolution, the proposal to amend EVe's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Charter") pursuant to an amendment to the Charter in the from set forth in Part 1 of Annex A of the definitive proxy statement, filed by EVe on May 16, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), to extend the date by which EVe must (1) consummate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination (an "initial business combination") or (2)(i) cease its operations except for the purpose of winding up if it fails to complete such initial business combination and (ii) redeem all of the Class A Ordinary Shares included as part of the units sold in EVe's initial public offering that was consummated on December 17, 2021 (the "IPO"), from June 17, 2023 to December 17, 2023 (the "Extended Date" and, such extension, the "Initial Extension") and allow the board of directors of EVe (the "Board"), without another shareholder vote, to elect to further extend the date to consummate an initial business combination after the Extended Date up to six times, by an additional month each time, upon two days' advance notice prior to the applicable deadline, up to June 17, 2024 (the "Additional Extension Date" and, each additional extension, an "Additional Monthly Extension" and, such proposal, the "Extension Proposal"). The voting results for the Extension Proposal were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 23,260,739 2,230,412 1,127 0

Proposal 2

The Shareholders approved, by a special resolution, the proposal to amend the Charter pursuant to an amendment to the Charter in the form set forth in Part 2 of Annex A of the Proxy Statement (the "Redemption Limitation Amendment" and such proposal, the "Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal") to eliminate from the Charter the limitation that EVe shall not redeem Class A Ordinary Shares included as part of units sold in the IPO (including any shares issued in exchange thereof, the "Public Shares") to the extent that such redemption would cause EVe's net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 following such redemption (the "Redemption Limitation"). The Redemption Limitation Amendment will allow EVe to redeem Public Shares irrespective of whether such redemption would exceed the Redemption Limitation. The voting results for the Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 23,260,760 2,231,425 93 0

Proposal 3

The Shareholders approved, by a special resolution, the proposal to amend the Charter pursuant to an amendment to the Charter in the form set forth in Part 3 of Annex A of the Proxy Statement to provide for the right of a holder of Class B Ordinary Shares to convert such Class B Ordinary Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis at any time and from time-to-time prior to the closing of an initial business combination at the election of the holder (the "Optional Conversion Amendment" and such proposal, the "Optional Conversion Amendment Proposal"). The voting results for the Optional Conversion Amendment Proposal were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 23,260,665 2,231,602 11 0

Proposal 4

The proposal to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary or convenient, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies in the event that there were insufficient votes for, or otherwise in connection with, the approval of the Extension Proposal, the Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal and/or the Optional Conversion Amendment Proposal was not presented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, as each of the Extension Proposal, the Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal and the Optional Conversion Amendment Proposal received a sufficient number of votes for approval.

On June 14, 2023, EVe filed with the Cayman Islands Register of Companies a notice of the special resolutions amending the Charter. Under Cayman Island law, the amendments to the Charter took effect upon approval of the Extension Proposal, the Redemption Limitation Amendment Proposal and the Optional Conversion Amendment Proposal.

Item 8.01Other Events.

As previously announced, on June 5, 2023 and June 7, 2023, in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, certain unaffiliated third party investors of EVe (the "EVe Investors") entered into non-redemption agreements (the "Non-Redemption Agreements") with EVe and EVe Mobility Sponsor LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company ("Sponsor").

Pursuant to the Non-Redemption Agreements, the EVe Investors agreed not to redeem, or reverse and revoke any prior redemption election with respect to certain of their Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Non-Redeemed Shares"). The Non-Redemption Agreements with the EVe Investors are with respect to an aggregate of 4,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares. Pursuant to the Non-Redemption Agreements, the Sponsor has agreed to transfer to the EVe Investors (i) for the Initial Extension, a number of its Class B Ordinary Shares equal to 21% of the number of Non-Redeemed Shares, or 840,000 Class B Ordinary Shares, and (ii) for each Additional Monthly Extension, a number of its Class B Ordinary Shares equal to 3.5% of the number of Non-Redeemed Shares, or 140,000 Class B Ordinary Shares for each Additional Monthly Extension, or up to an aggregate of 1,680,000 Class B Ordinary Shares if the Initial Extension and all Additional Monthly Extensions are implemented.

The foregoing description of the Non-Redemption Agreements is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Form of Non-Redemption Agreement, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, and the terms of which are incorporated by reference.

Additionally, pursuant to the terms of the Charter, as amended by the Optional Conversion Amendment, the Sponsor intends to convert all of its Class B Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis into Class A Ordinary Shares (such shares, the "Converted Shares"). The Sponsor will not have any redemption rights in connection with the Converted Shares, and the Converted Shares will be subject to the restrictions on transfer included in the letter agreement entered into by the Sponsor in connection with the IPO. Following such conversion, and as a result of the redemptions described above, there will be an aggregate of 15,603,171 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding and no Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 3.1* Amendment to Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of EVe. 10.1 Form of Non-Redemption Agreement (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to EVe's Current Report on Form 8-K filed June 5, 2023). 104** Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

