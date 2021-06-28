Log in
    EVE   GB00BYWMFT51

EVE SLEEP PLC

(EVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 06:15:10 am
3.8799 GBX   +2.10%
06:05aEVE SLEEP PLC  : Notice of Trading Update
DJ
06/02EVE SLEEP PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
05/26EVE SLEEP PLC : Result of AGM
DJ
Eve Sleep plc : Notice of Trading Update

06/28/2021 | 06:05am EDT
28-Jun-2021 / 11:02 GMT/BST 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it plans 
to issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Friday 16 July. 
 
 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                              via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                                              Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR                 Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Financials
Sales 2020 25,0 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
Net income 2020 -2,30 M -3,20 M -3,20 M
Net cash 2020 8,30 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Calverley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim James Parfitt Chief Financial Officer
Felix Lobkowicz Chief Operating Officer
Thomas David Enraght-Moony Independent Non-Executive Director
Masood Choudhry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVE SLEEP PLC-23.23%14
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-1.82%619 491
MEITUAN12.02%259 842
SHOPIFY INC.30.18%183 702
PINDUODUO INC.-28.18%159 920
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.97%76 858