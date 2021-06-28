Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Trading Update
28-Jun-2021 / 11:02 GMT/BST
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")
Notice of Trading Update
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that it plans
to issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2021 on Friday 16 July.
