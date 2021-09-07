Log in
    EVLO   US2997341035

EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

09/07/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

On September 2, 2021, the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (the 'Company') appointed Iain B. McInnes, Ph.D., as a Class I director on the Board, effective immediately, to serve until the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2022 and until his successor is duly elected and qualified or his earlier death, disqualification, resignation or removal. Dr. McInnes also was appointed the chair of the Scientific and Technology Committee (the 'Scientific Committee') of the Board.

Since October 2020, Dr. McInnes has served as Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow. From 2010 to October 2020, Dr. McInnes was Director of Institute of Infection, Immunity & Inflammation at the University of Glasgow. Prior to 2010, Dr. McInnes held various academic posts. In addition, Dr. McInnes is the immediate Past President of the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR), a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, and currently serves as the Chair of the Steering Committee for the Cytokine Signaling Forum. Dr. McInnes was awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to medicine by Her Majesty the Queen in 2019. Dr. McInnes received a B.Sc. (Immunology) with First Class Honors, a M.B.Ch.B. with Honors, and a Ph.D., in each case from the University of Glasgow.

Dr. McInnes is eligible to participate in the Company's Non-Employee Director Compensation Program, which provides for (i) an annual retainer of $40,000 and an initial equity-based award of options to purchase 35,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Initial Award') for his service on the Board and (ii) an annual retainer of $8,000 for his service as the chair of the Scientific Committee. The Initial Award has an exercise price equal to $11.26 per share, the fair market value of a share of the Company's common stock on the date of grant, and will vest and become exercisable in substantially equal monthly installments over three years following the grant date, subject to Dr. McInnes's continued service on the Board through each such vesting date. Dr. McInnes has entered into the Company's standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers.



Disclaimer

Evelo Biosciences Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
