Evelo Biosciences : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.





On September 29, 2021, Stephen J. Carriere, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company"), assumed the duties of the Company's principal accounting officer. Xiaoli "Jacqueline" Liu, the Company's former acting principal accounting officer since February 2020, will remain employed by the Company as Vice President, Finance.





Mr. Carriere, age 66, has served as the Company's Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since September 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Carriere was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the BEST Group at Bruker Corporation, a scientific instrument manufacturing company, from 2017 to December 2020. From 2015 to 2017, Mr. Carriere was Vice President, Finance and Accounting at Bruker Corporation. Prior to his service at Bruker Corporation, Mr. Carriere held finance-related roles of increasing responsibility at multiple publicly traded companies, including Aspen Technology, Inc., a software solutions company, Raytheon Company, a defense and information technology company, and CIRCOR International, Inc., a flow and motion control product manufacturer. Mr. Carriere began his career at KPMG (formerly Peat Marwick Mitchell), an international accounting firm. Mr. Carriere is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.





Mr. Carriere has entered into the Company's standard indemnification agreement for directors and officers.











