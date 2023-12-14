Evelo Biosciences, Inc.(OTCPK:EVLO) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing a class of oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It has built a platform to discover and develop oral medicines, which target the small intestinal axis (SINTAX). Its product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes or their extracellular vesicles (EVs). Its product candidate, EDP1815, is an investigational oral biologic being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. EDP1815 is in clinical development for both psoriasis, driven largely by Th17 inflammation, and atopic dermatitis, driven by TH2 inflammation. EDP2939 is an investigational oral biologic consisting of EVs that it is developing for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases. EDP1867 is a non-live pharmaceutical preparation of a single strain of Veillonella parvula, isolated from the ileum of a human donor.