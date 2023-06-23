



Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 16, 2023

EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Information.





Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") is party to the Venture Loan and Security Agreement, dated as of December 15, 2022 (the "Loan Agreement"), with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, as lender and collateral agent ("Horizon"). As previously reported, the Company and Horizon entered into a Standstill Agreement, as amended from time to time, pursuant to which Horizon agreed to forbear from exercising, and not to exercise, any and all remedies available to it under the Loan Agreement, warrants, notes and other Financing Documents (as defined in the Standstill Agreement) or at law or in equity, which standstill period would have ended 9:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, June 16, 2023.





On June 16, 2023, the Company and Horizon agreed to further extend the standstill period until 9:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 21, 2023, as long as the Company maintains cash and cash equivalents in an amount equal to or greater than $5.0 million at all times (the "Cash Covenant"). On June 21, 2023, the Company and Horizon agreed to further extend the standstill period until 9:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 22, 2023, subject to the Cash Covenant. On June 22, 2023, the Company and Horizon agreed to further extend the standstill period until 9:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 23, 2023, subject to the Cash Covenant. On June 23, 2023, the Company and Horizon agreed to further extend the standstill period until 9:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 30, 2023, subject to the Cash Covenant.





















Date: June 23, 2023









