  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EVLO   US2997341035

EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(EVLO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
1.960 USD   -7.98%
Transcript : Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Sep-13-2022 12:20 PM
CI
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Evelo Biosciences to $4 From $5, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Evelo Biosciences to $4 From $5, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Evelo Biosciences, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

11/07/2022 | 09:06am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO).

If you are a shareholder of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://pjlfirm.com/evelo-biosciences-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-evelo-biosciences-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-301669758.html

SOURCE Purcell & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
