EVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.

(EVEN3)
Even Construtora e Incorporadora S A : announces its 4Q20 results

03/18/2021 | 06:36pm EDT
Even announces its 4Q20 results

São Paulo, March 18, 2021 - Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. - EVEN (B3: EVEN3), with operations in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul and a focus on medium and high-end residential developments, announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20) and 2020. The following financial and operating information is consolidated, except where otherwise indicated, and is shown in Brazilian Real (R$).

  • Operational Cash Generation of R$ 447 million¹.
  • Launches of R$ 482 million (% Even).
  • Net Sales of R$ 639 million (% Even).
  • Net Cash on Equity of 34%.
  • Sale of Completed Inventory UN RJ by R$ 238 million.

1Considering the sale of assets in Rio de Janeiro for FII ERCR11.

In order to download the 4Q20 Earnings Release, please click here.

Even, aiming to ensure a fair disclosure of its results, also invites for the Conference Call:

Conference Call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English March 19, 2021

10:30 a.m.(New York time) 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time) 02:30 p.m.(London time)

Phone NY:1 (412) 717-9627 Phone: +55 (11) 4210-1803 Code: EVEN

Replay: +55 11 3193-1012 Code: 5093197#

Webcast: Click here

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available until March 25, 2021.

Cordially,

José Carlos Wollenweber Filho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Helio Amoni NetoInvestor Relations

IR Contact:
Phone: +55 11 3377-3699
E-mail:ri@even.com.br
www.even.com.br/ir

About EVEN:
 Even has been working in the real estate sector for more than 40 years and is one of the largest builders and developers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It is present, primarily and strategically, in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. The company is vertically oriented, executing all development stages of its projects, from lot prospecting, property development and brokerage activities to the project's construction. Even owns two sales companies: Even Vendas and Even More, both of which operating in 100% of the Company's projects to sell units and providing exclusive services to Even. The Company follows sustainability principles in all of its business segments. Even believes that employing sustainability practices leads to less construction debris, increases the energy efficiency of its products and improves its image before clients and neighboring communities. Its shares are traded on the Novo Mercado Special Corporate Governance segment of the B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão, under the ticker EVEN3.

Disclaimer

Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 640 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2020 71,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2020 355 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 2 061 M 372 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 49,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leandro Melnick Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Carlos Wollenweber Filho CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Rodrigo Geraldi Arruy Chairman
João Eduardo de Azevedo Silva Chief Operating Officer
André Ferreira Martins Assumpção Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-14.89%385
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.13.94%54 722
VONOVIA SE-8.10%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.15%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-10.05%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.64%14 905
