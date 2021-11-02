Log in
Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/02/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

ABN

51 000 005 103

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jane Megan HASTINGS

Date of last notice

Appendix 3Y lodged 22 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Change in direct interest.

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable.

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

1 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

12,000 Ordinary Shares; and

426,101 Performance Rights issued under the

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited

Performance Rights Plan.

Class

Performance Rights issued under the EVENT

Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance

Rights Plan.

Number acquired

Not applicable.

Number disposed

88,957 Performance Rights (relating to the three-

year performance period ended 30 June 2021)

lapsed due to the performance hurdles not being

met.

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

12,000 Ordinary Shares; and

337,144 Performance Rights issued under the

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited

Performance Rights Plan.

Nature of change

Lapse of Performance Rights following the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

assessment for the three-year performance

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

period ended 30 June 2021.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Not applicable.

Name of registered holder

Not applicable.

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable.

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable.

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable.

Interest disposed

Not applicable.

Value/Consideration

Not applicable.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable. No trades have

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

occurred.

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable.

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable.

provided?

Date of notice: 3 November 2021

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
