Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
ABN
51 000 005 103
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jane Megan
HASTINGS
Date of last notice
Appendix 3Y lodged 22 September 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Change in direct interest.
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable.
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
1 November 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
• 12,000 Ordinary Shares; and
• 426,101 Performance Rights issued under the
EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited
Performance Rights Plan.
Class
Performance Rights issued under the EVENT
Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance
Rights Plan.
Number acquired
Not applicable.
Number disposed
88,957 Performance Rights (relating to the three-
year performance period ended 30 June 2021)
lapsed due to the performance hurdles not being
met.
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
• 12,000 Ordinary Shares; and
• 337,144 Performance Rights issued under the
EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited
Performance Rights Plan.
Nature of change
Lapse of Performance Rights following the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
assessment for the three-year performance
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
period ended 30 June 2021.
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable.
Nature of interest
Not applicable.
Name of registered holder
Not applicable.
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable.
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable.
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to
which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable.
Interest disposed
Not applicable.
Value/Consideration
Not applicable.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable.
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Not applicable. No trades have
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
occurred.
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not applicable.
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable.
provided?
Date of notice: 3 November 2021
