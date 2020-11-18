Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Change in substantial holding from PPT

Log in
11/18/2020 | 04:27pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

000 005 103

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the

Substantial holder on

_16_ /_11_ /_2020__

The previous notice was given to the company on

_06_ /_05_ /_2020__

The previous notice was dated

_04_ /_05_ /_2020__

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

23,792,354

14.76%

21,855,919

13.56%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

to change (7)

securities affected

Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

to be registered

interest (6)

number of

interest

as holder (8)

securities

Refer annexure 1 & 2

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible En

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

17GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

26GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

33GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

118GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

212GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

649GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

650GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

652GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

653GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

651GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

654GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

670GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

695GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

774GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

855GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 603

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2093GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2095GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2124GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2125GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2127GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2128GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2199GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2210GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2219GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

2130GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

2089

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

2086

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

106

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

133

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

323

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

669

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 603

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 21:26:04 UTC
