Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited    EVT   AU000000EVT1

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/29/2020 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

ABN

51 000 005 103

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jane Megan HASTINGS

Date of last notice

Appendix 3Y lodged 3 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Change in direct interest.

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable.

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

20 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

12,000 Ordinary Shares; and

285,331 Performance Rights issued under the

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited

Performance Rights Plan.

Class

Performance Rights issued under the EVENT

Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance

Rights Plan.

Number acquired

Not applicable.

Number disposed

82,737 Performance Rights (relating to the three-

year performance period ended 30 June 2020)

lapsed due to the performance hurdles not being

met.

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

12,000 Ordinary Shares; and

202,594 Performance Rights issued under the

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited

Performance Rights Plan.

Nature of change

Lapse of Performance Rights following the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

assessment for the three-year performance

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

period ended 30 June 2020.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Not applicable.

Name of registered holder

Not applicable.

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable.

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable.

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable.

Interest disposed

Not applicable.

Value/Consideration

Not applicable.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable. No trades have

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

occurred.

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable.

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable.

provided?

Date of notice: 24 November 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 21:30:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
04:31pEVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/18EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
11/10EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Sale of Cinestar - Transaction Update
PU
10/27EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Results of Meeting
PU
10/27EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
10/11EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Sale of Cinestar - Transaction Update
PU
09/17EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : 2020 Annual Report
PU
09/17EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/31EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Year End Results Presentation
PU
08/31EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Year End Results Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 665 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2021 86,7 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 302 M 1 300 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,66 AUD
Last Close Price 10,93 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,47%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Director
Alan G. Rydge Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Gordon Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Valerie Anne Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-17.79%1 302
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.05%2 117
JIANGSU TIANMU LAKE TOURISM CO.,LTD16.72%542
VILLAGE ROADSHOW LIMITED-23.42%426
KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-75.58%320
TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC-33.94%182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ