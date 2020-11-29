Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
ABN
51 000 005 103
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Jane Megan HASTINGS
Date of last notice
Appendix 3Y lodged 3 March 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Change in direct interest.
Nature of indirect interest
Not applicable.
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
20 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
• 12,000 Ordinary Shares; and
|
• 285,331 Performance Rights issued under the
|
EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited
|
Performance Rights Plan.
Class
Performance Rights issued under the EVENT
|
Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance
|
Rights Plan.
|
Number acquired
Not applicable.
|
Number disposed
82,737 Performance Rights (relating to the three-
|
year performance period ended 30 June 2020)
|
lapsed due to the performance hurdles not being
|
met.
|
Value/Consideration
Nil
|
No. of securities held after change
• 12,000 Ordinary Shares; and
• 202,594 Performance Rights issued under the
|
EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited
|
Performance Rights Plan.
|
Nature of change
Lapse of Performance Rights following the
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable.
Nature of interest
Not applicable.
Name of registered holder
Not applicable.
Date of change
Not applicable.
No. and class of securities to which
Not applicable.
|
Interest acquired
Not applicable.
Interest disposed
Not applicable.
Value/Consideration
Not applicable.
Interest after change
Not applicable.
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of notice: 24 November 2020
