Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED ABN 51 000 005 103

Name of Director Jane Megan HASTINGS Date of last notice Appendix 3Y lodged 3 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Change in direct interest. Nature of indirect interest Not applicable. (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change • 12,000 Ordinary Shares; and • 285,331 Performance Rights issued under the EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance Rights Plan. Class Performance Rights issued under the EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Performance Rights Plan. Number acquired Not applicable. Number disposed 82,737 Performance Rights (relating to the three- year performance period ended 30 June 2020) lapsed due to the performance hurdles not being met. Value/Consideration Nil Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation