Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVT   AU000000EVT1

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Property Portfolio

02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

~$2 billion property portfolio

21 February 2022

Sydney

Central Business District

only

State Theatre And Qt Sydney

Corner of George and Market Streets

Includes QT Sydney, The Gowings Building (including

the retail area) and The State Theatre. The buildings

were refurbished as part of the Gowings and State

Theatre revival project and QT Sydney opened in

September 2012. The hotel includes 200 guest rooms,

EVENTuseHOSPITALITYENTERTAINMENT&

QT Spa, Parlour Cucina, Gowings Bar & Grill, Guilt Bar,

conference rooms and lounge area.

Freehold

The Gowings Building

The Gowings Building is an important townscape

element on one of Sydney's busiest corners, and a key

contributor to the setting of the Queen Victoria Building

precinct.

The building was purchased for $68.6 million in 2006.

Freehold

2

ersonal

STATE THEATRE & QT SYDNEY

THE GOWINGS BUILDING

HOSPITALITYEVENT onlyuseENTERTAINMENT&

ersonal3

Sydney

Central Business District

State Theatre

The EVT Group has owned and operated Sydney's State Theatre since it opened on the 7th June 1929. The theatre is an extraordinary example of eclectic architecture, mixing cinema baroque with elements of Gothic, Italian and art deco design. It has been recognised by The National Trust of Australia as "a building of great historical significance and high architectural quality, the preservation of which is regarded as essential to our heritage".

The Theatre includes art works (totalling ~$2 million) and is one of Sydney's most famous and best loved performance venues.

Freehold

HOSPITALITYEVENT onlyuseENTERTAINMENT&

ersonal4

Sydney

Central Business District

478 - 480 George Street

Completed in 2015, the building comprises 16 levels of commercial office and a three level retail and office annex.

It is conveniently located within a short walk of Town Hall Station, Queen Victoria Building and Darling Harbour.

Freehold

458 - 466 George Street &

466 - 476 George Street

("Dudley House")

Includes a three-storey building at 458-466 George Street, and a seven-storey building known as Dudley House at 468-472 George Street. The buildings were acquired by EVENT in 2017 for a purchase price of $116 million.

Freehold

478 - 480 GEORGE STREET

458 - 466 GEORGE STREET & 466 - 476 GEORGE STREET (DUDLEY HOUSE)

HOSPITALITYEVENT onlyuseENTERTAINMENT&

ersonal5

Sydney

Central Business District

George And Market Street Information

EVENT's contiguous footprint of Sydney's central business district is approximately 4,700m2 and an 88 metre frontage on a prime section of George Street (directly opposite the prestigious Queen Victoria Building). The site includes:

  • The State Theatre and State Tower Block
  • The Gowings Building
  • 458-462George Street
  • 464-472George Street
  • 478 George Street

The footprint is ~50 metres from the Pitt Street Mall and has access to the subterranean pedestrian walkway between Pitt Street Mall and Town Hall Station.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
05:31pEVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Property Portfolio
PU
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LI : EVT) added to S&P/ASX 200 Index
CI
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : S&P DJI Announces December 2021 Quarterly Rebalance
PU
2021Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of cessation of securities - EVT
PU
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EVT
PU
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LI : EVT) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 804 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2022 5,68 M 4,08 M 4,08 M
Net Debt 2022 264 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 252x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 2 349 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,57 AUD
Average target price 15,91 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane M. Hastings CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Alan G. Rydge Director
Richard Gordon Newton Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Roland Coates Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Valerie Anne Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-1.42%1 686
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-34.19%9 200
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.04%4 965
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.8.62%2 053
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV4.29%1 745
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD2.80%1 361