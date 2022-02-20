Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Property Portfolio
02/20/2022 | 05:31pm EST
~$2 billion property portfolio
21 February 2022
Sydney
Central Business District
State Theatre And Qt Sydney
Corner of George and Market Streets
Includes QT Sydney, The Gowings Building (including
the retail area) and The State Theatre. The buildings
were refurbished as part of the Gowings and State
Theatre revival project and QT Sydney opened in
September 2012. The hotel includes 200 guest rooms,
QT Spa, Parlour Cucina, Gowings Bar & Grill, Guilt Bar,
conference rooms and lounge area.
Freehold
The Gowings Building
The Gowings Building is an important townscape
element on one of Sydney's busiest corners, and a key
contributor to the setting of the Queen Victoria Building
precinct.
The building was purchased for $68.6 million in 2006.
Freehold
STATE THEATRE & QT SYDNEY
THE GOWINGS BUILDING
Sydney
Central Business District
State Theatre
The EVT Group has owned and operated Sydney's State Theatre since it opened on the 7th June 1929. The theatre is an extraordinary example of eclectic architecture, mixing cinema baroque with elements of Gothic, Italian and art deco design. It has been recognised by The National Trust of Australia as "a building of great historical significance and high architectural quality, the preservation of which is regarded as essential to our heritage".
The Theatre includes art works (totalling ~$2 million) and is one of Sydney's most famous and best loved performance venues.
Freehold
Sydney
Central Business District
478 - 480 George Street
Completed in 2015, the building comprises 16 levels of commercial office and a three level retail and office annex.
It is conveniently located within a short walk of Town Hall Station, Queen Victoria Building and Darling Harbour.
Freehold
458 - 466 George Street &
466 - 476 George Street
("Dudley House")
Includes a three-storey building at 458-466 George Street, and a seven-storey building known as Dudley House at 468-472 George Street. The buildings were acquired by EVENT in 2017 for a purchase price of $116 million.
Freehold
478 - 480 GEORGE STREET
458 - 466 GEORGE STREET & 466 - 476 GEORGE STREET (DUDLEY HOUSE)
Sydney
Central Business District
George And Market Street Information
EVENT's contiguous footprint of Sydney's central business district is approximately 4,700m2 and an 88 metre frontage on a prime section of George Street (directly opposite the prestigious Queen Victoria Building). The site includes:
The State Theatre and State Tower Block
The Gowings Building
458-462George Street
464-472George Street
478 George Street
The footprint is ~50 metres from the Pitt Street Mall and has access to the subterranean pedestrian walkway between Pitt Street Mall and Town Hall Station.
