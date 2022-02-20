Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Property Portfolio

Sydney

Central Business District

State Theatre

The EVT Group has owned and operated Sydney's State Theatre since it opened on the 7th June 1929. The theatre is an extraordinary example of eclectic architecture, mixing cinema baroque with elements of Gothic, Italian and art deco design. It has been recognised by The National Trust of Australia as "a building of great historical significance and high architectural quality, the preservation of which is regarded as essential to our heritage".

The Theatre includes art works (totalling ~$2 million) and is one of Sydney's most famous and best loved performance venues.

