Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited    EVT

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(EVT)
  Report
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Sale of Cinestar - Transaction Update

08/21/2020 | 01:57am EDT

21 August 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF CINESTAR - TRANSACTION UPDATE

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (the "Group") today provided an update regarding the sale of its German cinema exhibition operation ("Cinestar") to Vue International Bidco plc (the "Transaction").

As previously announced on 2 March 2020, the Transaction was conditionally approved by the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") subject to the divestment of six sites to FCO approved purchasers within a six-month period. A sale has been completed in respect of one of these six sites. The FCO has provided an extension of time for satisfaction of its conditions in respect of the remaining five divestment sites until 13 November 2020 and a sales process is ongoing.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary

Further information

ASX Company Security Code:

EVT

Telephone:

+61 2 9373 6600

Contact:

David Stone (Company Secretary)

Email:

David_Stone@evt.com

EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED | ACN 000 005 103

478 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 | GPO BOX 1609 SYDNEY NSW 2001 | +61 2 9373 6600

CINEMAS | EVENT | BCC | GU FILM HOUSE | CINESTAR | MOONLIGHT

HOTELS & RESORTS | RYDGES | QT | ATURA | THREDBO

STATE THEATRE | EDGE DIGITAL | EDGE SERVICED OFFICES

Disclaimer

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 05:56:27 UTC
