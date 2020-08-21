Event Hospitality & Entertainment : Sale of Cinestar - Transaction Update

21 August 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF CINESTAR - TRANSACTION UPDATE

EVENT Hospitality & Entertainment Limited (the "Group") today provided an update regarding the sale of its German cinema exhibition operation ("Cinestar") to Vue International Bidco plc (the "Transaction").

As previously announced on 2 March 2020, the Transaction was conditionally approved by the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") subject to the divestment of six sites to FCO approved purchasers within a six-month period. A sale has been completed in respect of one of these six sites. The FCO has provided an extension of time for satisfaction of its conditions in respect of the remaining five divestment sites until 13 November 2020 and a sales process is ongoing.

