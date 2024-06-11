Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global marketplace for shared experiences, has released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Update, highlighting Eventbrite’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and impact in addressing climate change, and other important environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

“Eventbrite is committed to supporting society by living sustainably, promoting social connection, and being guided by good governance,” said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the impact we are making, in both the workplace and the communities that we serve, which is showcased in this year’s update.”

In this second release, Eventbrite highlights steady progress and demonstrates its commitment to ever-evolving ESG issues. The report highlights Eventbrite’s efforts across various areas including:

Giving back. Eventbrite gave five $20,000 grants to emerging creators as part of Eventbrite’s 2023 RECONVENE Accelerator and empowered the missions of over 30,000 nonprofits.

Eventbrite gave five $20,000 grants to emerging creators as part of Eventbrite’s 2023 RECONVENE Accelerator and empowered the missions of over 30,000 nonprofits. Commitment to clean energy. Eventbrite was carbon neutral for 2023.

Eventbrite was carbon neutral for 2023. Sustainable footprint. With Eventbrite’s remote-first workforce, the company built connections and careers for 850 Britelings worldwide.

With Eventbrite’s remote-first workforce, the company built connections and careers for 850 Britelings worldwide. Inclusive workforce. As of June 11, 2024, Eventbrite had 1:1 gender parity in its C-suite, and as of April 1, 2024, 45% of its workforce self-identified as female and 40% of U.S. employees self-identified as BIPOC.

As of June 11, 2024, Eventbrite had 1:1 gender parity in its C-suite, and as of April 1, 2024, 45% of its workforce self-identified as female and 40% of U.S. employees self-identified as BIPOC. Independent oversight. Seven out of eight members of the Eventbrite Board of Directors identify as female and over 1/3 of the Board identifies as BIPOC.

As Eventbrite works to continually improve and strengthen its ESG program, Eventbrite remains open to and will solicit feedback from employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders to strengthen and further its initiatives and disclosures.

To view the full report please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/l/impact/

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming how people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 300 million tickets distributed for over 5 million events in 2023, Eventbrite is where people worldwide discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc's Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611634833/en/