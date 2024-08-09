Dear Eventbrite Shareholder,

During the second quarter and first half of 2024, our Eventbrite team has remained focused on the ongoing transformation of our business into a vibrant two-sided marketplace for live events. We believe this transformation will meaningfully expand our addressable opportunity over time and enable us to better capture it. We made significant strategic progress during the quarter, particularly on our consumer experience, mobile app users, and Eventbrite ads, bolstering confidence in our plan's powerful potential.

Eventbrite continues to be both a partner of choice for mid-market creators and a trusted resource for consumers seeking high-quality live experiences. In the second quarter of the year, we connected 27.4 million free and paid ticket buyers with 358,000 creators across a wide variety of categories and locations. In total, we issued 67 million tickets to more than 1.4 million free and paid events, and $840 million in total ticket value was transacted in our marketplace.

Second quarter paid ticketing volume, however, was down 9% compared to the prior year, and continuing to trend lower at the start of the second half. The pricing model changes we began implementing last year, including the introduction of organizer fees, are impacting creator acquisition and retention and reducing event inventory and ticket volume. To address this, we plan to make meaningful adjustments to our pricing plans in the near term.

The expected impact of changes to our pricing plans and lower paid ticket volume has been reflected in our updated business outlook below.