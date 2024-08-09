Aug 8, 2024
Q2 2024
Shareholder Letter
The London Film Music Orchestra
Quarterly Highlights
Net revenue of $84.6 million grew 7% year-over-year. Higher marketplace revenue lifted revenue per ticket to $3.98, an 18% increase year-over-year.
Marketplace revenue, including
organizer fees and Eventbrite Ads, exceeded 13% of second quarter net revenue.
Consumer average monthly active users were 93 million, and mobile app users were up 22% year-over-year.
Net Revenue
$79M $85M
+7%
Y/Y
Q2
Q2
2023
2024
Paid Tickets
23M
21M
(9%)
Y/Y
Q2
Q2
2023
2024
Gross Ticket Sales
$890M $840M
(6%)
Y/Y
Q2
Q2
2023
2024
Net Revenue Per Ticket
$3.98
$3.39
+18%
Y/Y
Q2
Q2
2023
2024
Net Income (1)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)
$1.1M
$12.8M
+136% Y/Y
+13% Y/Y
Paid Creators
Paid Buyers
176.9K
10.3M
(7%) Y/Y
(7%) Y/Y
- Includes the net benefit of a loss recovery from a legal settlement and minimal restructuring expenses totaling $4.3 million in the second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See the section in this letter titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, including the limitations of non-GAAP measures, and see the end of this letter for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The Rock Orchestra
Dear Eventbrite Shareholder,
During the second quarter and first half of 2024, our Eventbrite team has remained focused on the ongoing transformation of our business into a vibrant two-sided marketplace for live events. We believe this transformation will meaningfully expand our addressable opportunity over time and enable us to better capture it. We made significant strategic progress during the quarter, particularly on our consumer experience, mobile app users, and Eventbrite ads, bolstering confidence in our plan's powerful potential.
Eventbrite continues to be both a partner of choice for mid-market creators and a trusted resource for consumers seeking high-quality live experiences. In the second quarter of the year, we connected 27.4 million free and paid ticket buyers with 358,000 creators across a wide variety of categories and locations. In total, we issued 67 million tickets to more than 1.4 million free and paid events, and $840 million in total ticket value was transacted in our marketplace.
Second quarter paid ticketing volume, however, was down 9% compared to the prior year, and continuing to trend lower at the start of the second half. The pricing model changes we began implementing last year, including the introduction of organizer fees, are impacting creator acquisition and retention and reducing event inventory and ticket volume. To address this, we plan to make meaningful adjustments to our pricing plans in the near term.
The expected impact of changes to our pricing plans and lower paid ticket volume has been reflected in our updated business outlook below.
MEGA Events
Museums, caves, airfields, and cathedrals might not strike you as typical party hotspots. But the novelty of dancing the night away in unusual places is what makes Silent Discos in Incredible Places so memorable-and unmissable.
It's just one of many innovative event concepts from MEGA Events, a pioneering experiential events company that spans pop culture, music, and entertainment. UK-based founder Nathan Reed and team are experts at tapping into the cultural zeitgeist of what people want to do and making it happen on a huge scale.
MEGA Events is Eventbrite's top EMEA creator and hosts events worldwide.
We've been listening and responding to our creator's needs, and we're hard at work to eliminate the factors that are holding back growth in paid ticket volume. Next month, we will reintroduce a free tier with no creator fees to allow more creators to discover the value of our offerings and the power of our large and growing consumer audience. We believe this new tier will help position us to boost creator acquisition and retention, win back creators who have recently left the platform, and stabilize paid ticket volume over time. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce a premium marketplace tier that delivers enhanced event visibility, as well as incentives and support aligned to driving growth. While the addition of a new free tier and packaging our marketplace offerings in a premium subscription will likely impact near-term monetization, we believe these actions can help drive improvement in creator acquisition that will translate into growth in ticket volume.
In light of the reduced revenue outlook and in keeping with our commitment to financial discipline, we have taken decisive action to significantly reduce operating expenses. We believe these steps will allow us to support margins and drive operating leverage as we plan for creator and ticket volume trends to return to more historical levels over time. Despite the near-term challenges we are addressing, we remain committed to our transformation plan and delivering stronger results in the future.
Unicorn World
Rainbows, hula-hoops, sparkles, and ball pits - these are a few of the things the family-friendly event Unicorn World charms attendees with. Created by parents Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World offers an immersive adventure complete with life-size animatronic unicorns, an enchanted forest to explore, and take-home arts and crafts.
Galloping across the U.S. while hosting events in three to four cities per month on Eventbrite, Unicorn World is continually expanding tour dates to bring the dazzling experience to more communities.
Business Update
In the second quarter of 2024, we delivered revenue results consistent with our outlook for the period, although toward the lower end of the range we provided. Net revenue of $84.6 million was up 7% over last year's second quarter.
Ticketing revenue was 4% lower than a year earlier, reflecting declines in creator count and paid tickets related to the implementation of organizer fees. Revenue per ticket increased to $3.98 compared with $3.39 in the comparable quarter last year, propelled by strong growth in non-ticketing marketplace revenue (consisting of organizer fees and advertising revenue).
Net income for the second quarter was $1.1 million, which includes the net benefit of an $8.2 million legal settlement award and minimal restructuring- related expenses. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $12.8 million. Excluding a net benefit of $4.3 million from the legal settlement and minimal restructuring-related expenses, Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million for the second quarter, representing a 10% margin.
Our financial position remains strong. Total cash and cash equivalents were $575.5 million, and available liquidity (defined at the bottom of this Shareholder Letter) was $353.2 million as of June 30, 2024. Year to date, we have completed $37.0 million in share repurchases under the $100 million plan authorized in March, reducing shares outstanding by approximately 7% thus far.
Marketplace Highlights
We continue to upgrade the functionality and performance of our technology, always with an eye on serving the most innovative and successful creators of live events. During the third quarter, we plan to release a new timed entry ticketing capability, enabling Eventbrite to support events that offer tickets in multiple time slots during the day. This new functionality is intended to serve several new verticals, such as tours and museums, expand the breadth of inventory available in our marketplace, and increase paid ticket volume.
We've made great strides in helping creators unlock greater scale, which is a top need for our customers both large and small. We recently announced a partnership with TikTok, which offers Eventbrite creators and consumers a powerful new way to share and promote events via the TikTok platform.
Net Revenue per Ticket and Take Rate
10.1%
7.8%
8.9%
$3.98
7.1%
$3.39
$3.04
$3.02
//
Q2
Q2
Q2
Q2
2019
2022
2023
2024
Eventbrite creators and TikTok users can now link videos directly to an event page on the Eventbrite app, where consumers can discover full event details and directly purchase event tickets. This partnership adds significant consumer reach and engagement for creators, extending well beyond Eventbrite's own marketplace.
We are strengthening our outbound sales function to attract more high-value events with the greatest consumer appeal. These creators bring a large and diverse array of new consumers into our marketplace, feeding our flywheel when their event-going fans discover other events curated for them within the Eventbrite marketplace. We've expanded our sales team under new leadership and are using Eventbrite data to target creators in the categories and metros that exhibit the strongest consumer demand. Bookings of new, large creators continued to pace well ahead of 2023, increasing 60% year to year in the second quarter.
We are both diversifying our revenue and enabling creators to effectively market their events through Eventbrite Ads. Our investments to improve relevance and targeting continued to drive down costs to Eventbrite Ads users and increase the return on their investment. Creators who participate in Eventbrite Ads tend to generate more revenue and display higher retention rates on our platform than those who have not yet adopted this service. We grew the number of creators using Eventbrite Ads by 20% between the first and second quarter, and more than doubled ad revenue year over year. We continue to expand Eventbrite Ads' geographic coverage to both large and smaller metros, while fine-tuning our localized targeting capabilities at the same time.
Leveraging the power of Eventbrite's consumer reach and brand for the benefit of creators is a key element of our marketplace transition. Average monthly active users (MAUs) rose to 93 million in the quarter, with mobile app users increasing 22% from a year ago. We offer creators on our platform strong web search visibility as well as direct exposure to active ticket buyers on Eventbrite. In a recent study of consumer behavior, we observe consumer loyalty to our platform, as more than 60% of repeat buyers come back to purchase tickets to a different creator's event the next time they return, making our marketplace a natural demand generating engine for creators.
Buck's Backyard
Nestled just outside Austin, Texas, Buck's Backyard is a vibrant venue that has captured hearts since opening its doors in 2017. Renowned for its cold beer, delicious food, and stellar live music scene, and owned and operated by industry veterans, this 15-acre oasis on Onion Creek offers a laid-back, family- and dog-friendly atmosphere.
With live music rocking the stage every Friday and Saturday night, plus epic seasonal concerts, Buck's Backyard embodies everything we love about live events - fun, community, and unforgettable moments.
We plan to continue leveraging AI to fine-tune our consumer app and enhance personalization and relevance, and later this year, we plan to relaunch our app, leaning into social connections and hyper-local discovery of events through friends.
Summary
The work we are doing today to transition Eventbrite beyond a ticketing platform is designed to realize the tremendous potential we see in our market, our business, and our brand. We are positioning Eventbrite to capture that potential by focusing on creator success, consumer engagement,
and continuous innovation. In doing so, we believe we are also building a stronger, more resilient company for the long term. We are energized by the opportunities ahead of us and confident in our ability to deliver on
their promise.
Sincerely,
Julia Hartz
Lanny Baker
CEO
COO & CFO
DC9 Nightclub
This year marks twenty years since Washington DC's hugely popular DC9 music venue and dance space first opened its doors. At DC9 it's all about variety. Yes, there are intimate gigs, but with 26 events a month, there's plenty more for music fans to get their kicks at. Think nostalgia- fueled 90s-themed-music events, trivia nights, weekday happy hours, karaoke (with a twist), and oh-so-hot-right-now dance parties (their 'honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile' dance night celebrates all things Charli XCX, complete with lime green Brat-style branding).
Financial Discussion
Second Quarter 2024 Results
All financial comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. Financial statement tables, including the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, can be found at the end of this letter.
Net Revenue
Net revenue of $84.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 was up 7% compared to a year ago, benefiting from higher organizer fees and advertising services. Net revenue per paid ticket was $3.98 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $3.39 a year ago, and a revenue take rate of 10.1% was 120 basis points higher. Net revenue per paid ticket included a $0.53 contribution from organizer fees and Eventbrite Ads revenue, which combined for $11.2 million or 13% of total revenue in the quarter.
$82M
$88M
$86M
$85M
$79M
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Paid Ticket Volume
Paid ticket volume of 21.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 was down 9% compared to a year ago. Paid creators were 177,000, down 7% compared to 189,000 in the second quarter a year ago. Paid ticket volume for events outside of the U.S. represented 40% of total paid tickets in the second quarter, flat to a year ago.
23M
23M
24M
21M
21M
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $59.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 10% year-over-year for a gross margin of 70.9% compared to 68.8% a year ago. The improvement in gross margins reflects the increased contribution of marketplace revenue year-over-year as well as steps taken to reduce the cost of revenue. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 included minimal restructuring costs, whereas the second quarter of 2023 included a $0.8 million processing fee credit partially offset by $0.7 million in restructuring costs.
$54M
$56M
$61M
$61M
$60M
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $66.4 million in the second quarter of 2024,
GAAP Total Operating Expense
compared to $61.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating expenses included a benefit of $4.4 million loss recovery from a legal settlement in the
$61M
$66M
second quarter of 2024, and the second quarter of 2023 included $4.9 million in restructuring costs partially offset by a $4.0 million benefit from other costs.
Product development expenses were $26.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $23.5 million a year ago. In the second quarter of 2023, product development expenses included $2.0 million related to restructuring costs. Product development expenses grew 11% year-over-year, reflecting investment in our consumer marketplace strategy.
Sales, marketing, and support expenses were $24.5 million for the second quarter, compared to $15.7 million a year ago. Sales, marketing, and support expenses in the second quarter of 2024 saw an increase in chargeback volume of $5.7 million compared to $1.1 million a year ago in the same period. The second quarter of 2023 included $1.0 million in expenses related to restructuring costs and a $3.0 million benefit in other costs. Including the aforementioned items, sales, marketing, and support costs grew 56% year-over-year.
$23M $26M
$16M $24M
$22M
$16M
Q2
Q2
2023
2024
Product Development Sales, Marketing & Support
General & Administrative
As reported
General and administrative expenses were $15.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2024 included a benefit of $4.4 million related to a loss recovery from a legal settlement. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 included $1.8 million related to restructuring costs and a $1.0 million benefit in other costs. Including those items, General and administrative expenses were down 28% year-over-year.
Net Income (Loss)
Net income was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of ($2.9) million in the same period in 2023. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 included a net benefit of $8.2 million from a legal settlement, comprising a $4.4 million loss recovery recorded as a credit to general and administrative expenses, $3.9 million in other income, and minimal restructuring costs. The net loss in the second quarter of 2023 included a net impact of $0.8 million from a processing fee credit, restructuring costs, and other items.
OpEx Investment Profile
General& Product
Administrative Development
24% 39%
Q2 2024
37%
Sales&
Marketing
As reported
$1M
($3M)
($1M)
($1M)
($4M)
($10M)
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
As reported
