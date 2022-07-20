 Eventbrite Welcomes John Adcock as Chief People Officer

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global experience technology platform, today announced it has hired John Adcock as Chief People Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Adcock will lead all people functions at the company including talent acquisition, development and retention, people operations, and total rewards.

John has more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling HR teams at RetailMeNot, HomeAway, Dell and American Airlines. Throughout his career, John has focused on human-centered design to unlock the greatest potential in teams, scale high-performing cultures, and create adaptable work environments. Most recently, Adcock served as Senior Vice President of People at Care.com.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to Eventbrite. His leadership and past accomplishments will help propel us forward into a new era of collaboration, productivity, and winning as a globally distributed team. He has an impressive track record of cultivating the best talent and overseeing employee development around the world,” said Julia Hartz, CEO and Co-founder of Eventbrite. “His leadership will help accelerate our growth, as he understands that building a people-first culture and driving business results go hand-in-hand and are the foundation of a great company.”

“Eventbrite is a company that recognizes the value of empowering employees to do their best work every day. This approach is just one of the things that attracted me to this team,” said John Adcock. “Eventbrite’s culture of creativity and innovation has made it one of the best places to work. This is a company that values its diverse global workforce and gives them the tools to drive the highest impact for event creators and consumers around the world.”

Eventbrite’s employees are inspired by a mission that matters: to bring the world together through live experiences. Over 800 “Britelings” around the world are dedicated to building a platform that makes it easy to create and consume any kind of event. The hiring of Adcock underscores the company’s commitment to investing in developing talent, cultivating an adaptable culture to meet any challenge, and focusing on people at the heart of its success formula.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. In 2022, Eventbrite was recognized as a Great Place to Work® based on employees’ satisfaction with the company culture, flexibility and great benefits. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

