    EB   US29975E1091

EVENTBRITE, INC.

(EB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
11.30 USD   +5.81%
07/14Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Eventbrite With Overweight Rating, $13 Price Target
MT
07/13KeyBanc Initiates Coverage on Eventbrite With Sector Weight Rating
MT
07/12Eventbrite Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results 
BU
 Eventbrite Welcomes John Adcock as Chief People Officer

07/20/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global experience technology platform, today announced it has hired John Adcock as Chief People Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Adcock will lead all people functions at the company including talent acquisition, development and retention, people operations, and total rewards.

John has more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling HR teams at RetailMeNot, HomeAway, Dell and American Airlines. Throughout his career, John has focused on human-centered design to unlock the greatest potential in teams, scale high-performing cultures, and create adaptable work environments. Most recently, Adcock served as Senior Vice President of People at Care.com.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to Eventbrite. His leadership and past accomplishments will help propel us forward into a new era of collaboration, productivity, and winning as a globally distributed team. He has an impressive track record of cultivating the best talent and overseeing employee development around the world,” said Julia Hartz, CEO and Co-founder of Eventbrite. “His leadership will help accelerate our growth, as he understands that building a people-first culture and driving business results go hand-in-hand and are the foundation of a great company.”

“Eventbrite is a company that recognizes the value of empowering employees to do their best work every day. This approach is just one of the things that attracted me to this team,” said John Adcock. “Eventbrite’s culture of creativity and innovation has made it one of the best places to work. This is a company that values its diverse global workforce and gives them the tools to drive the highest impact for event creators and consumers around the world.”

Eventbrite’s employees are inspired by a mission that matters: to bring the world together through live experiences. Over 800 “Britelings” around the world are dedicated to building a platform that makes it easy to create and consume any kind of event. The hiring of Adcock underscores the company’s commitment to investing in developing talent, cultivating an adaptable culture to meet any challenge, and focusing on people at the heart of its success formula.

About Eventbrite:

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. In 2022, Eventbrite was recognized as a Great Place to Work® based on employees’ satisfaction with the company culture, flexibility and great benefits. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.


Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 273 M - -
Net income 2022 -49,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 707
Free-Float 78,6%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,30 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Managers and Directors
Julia D. Hartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles C. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Earnest Hartz Executive Chairman
Vivek Sagi Chief Technology Officer
Roelof Frederik Botha Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVENTBRITE, INC.-35.21%1 104
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.06%405 356
PROSUS N.V.-8.61%96 656
NETFLIX, INC.-66.53%89 579
AIRBNB, INC.-38.61%65 047
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-45.93%44 516