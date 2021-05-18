Log in
    EB   US29975E1091

EVENTBRITE, INC.

(EB)
Eventbrite : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Virtual Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/18/2021
Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Virtual Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of nearly one million event creators in over 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 300 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2019, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 -151 M - -
Net cash 2021 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 944 M 1 944 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,91x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 77,8%
