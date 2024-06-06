Today, Eventbrite is releasing Niche to Meet You™, a new report offering insights into today’s dating scene, focusing on the transition from online to offline dating and highlighting the activities preferred by Gen Z and Millennials.

In the past year, Eventbrite has seen a notable rise in speed dating and singles events, driven by young singles who are experiencing online dating fatigue and seeking face-to-face interactions where they can bond over shared interests. We’ve seen over 1.5M searches for dating and singles events1 on our platform alone, signaling a strong desire for in-person connections.

From URL to IRL: What’s Driving the Transition

Younger generations face many challenges with online dating, such as finding someone who shares their interests – 45% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials consider this one of their biggest dating obstacles. Safety is also a top concern; 47% of those who favor in-person dating believe it reduces the risk of someone hiding their true identity. Many modern daters also crave deeper connections beyond surface-level interactions, which is why the majority of Millennials (69%) prefer in-person dating because it feels more genuine.

Embracing Shared Experiences for Authentic Connections

Eventbrite’s research found that Gen Z and Millennials are exploring new ways to connect, moving away from traditional hangouts like bars and parties to activities like social clubs and hobby-based events. They now see third places like coffee shops, bookstores, and libraries as ideal spots to meet potential partners. Many also want to share interests such as cooking, popular with 46% of Gen Z and 41% of Millennials, and niche hobbies like thrifting clothes and collecting. Plus, about a third (33%) think they’ll meet someone special at activities like dance classes or painting workshops.

Redefining First Dates: Putting Fun First

When it comes to planning a first date, 82% of Gen Z and Millennials want to do something they both enjoy. Budget-wise, 62% of Gen Z aim to keep it under $50, though spending habits vary by gender. Traditional gender roles still influence planning, with 63% of men enjoying taking the lead, while 74% of women like being surprised. As dating norms change, so do activities; 42% of singles want to step out of their comfort zones. It’s also refreshing to see that most—70% of men, 74% of women, and 72% of active daters—consider a first date successful if they had fun. Moreover, 32% of men and 29% of women believe a unique experience is crucial, often seeing it as a potential stepping stone to other future dates.

“Young singles are diving into their passions and exploring all sorts of niche activities, hoping to connect with someone who shares their interests, but ultimately, they’re just out there doing things they love, no matter the outcome,” shared Roseli Ilano, Head of Community at Eventbrite. “It’s been amazing to see the variety of events people are into, from book clubs to kintsugi pottery and brewing classes. And we’re so grateful for our incredible community of event creators who make all these experiences possible, ensuring there’s something for everyone, no matter how niche their interests may be.”

The Niche to Meet You™ report also features tips and insights from: Matchmaker Maria, Professional Matchmaker and CEO of Agape Matchmaking; Casey Lewis, Gen Z expert and Founder of After School; and Maxine Williams, Founder of We Met IRL.

As the leading destination for event discovery, Eventbrite is now making it easier for singles to meet in person by introducing a dedicated page where they can find a wide range of singles and dating events, along with unique date ideas, that cater to all kinds of passions and interests. We’re also teaming up with We Met IRL, who hosts singles events in NYC, to launch Niche to Meet You™ IRL, a free summer event series for singles starting on June 19th. Featuring activities like pizza tours and cheese 101 classes, this series offers NYC singles opportunities to bond over shared interests and make meaningful connections. For details on the series and how to get free tickets, those interested can follow @Eventbrite and @WeMetIRL on social media.

