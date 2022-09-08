Eventbrite to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

