Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eventbrite, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EB   US29975E1091

EVENTBRITE, INC.

(EB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
6.990 USD   +2.79%
08:16aEventbrite to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed in Early Friday Afternoon Trading
MT
07/29Eventbrite Narrows Q2 Loss as Revenue Surges, Issues Q3 Guidance; Shares Drop Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eventbrite to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

09/08/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. In 2022, Eventbrite was recognized as a Great Place to Work® based on employees’ satisfaction with the company culture, flexibility and great benefits. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 290 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2021, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVENTBRITE, INC.
08:16aEventbrite to Participate in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed in Early Friday Afternoon Trading
MT
07/29Eventbrite Narrows Q2 Loss as Revenue Surges, Issues Q3 Guidance; Shares Drop Friday
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Eventbrite, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28EVENTBRITE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/28EVENTBRITE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28EVENTBRITE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/28Eventbrite Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07/28Eventbrite, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
07/20 Eventbrite Welcomes John Adcock as Chief People Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVENTBRITE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 261 M - -
Net income 2022 -69,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 687 M 687 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 707
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart EVENTBRITE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eventbrite, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVENTBRITE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,99 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julia D. Hartz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles C. Baker Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Earnest Hartz Executive Chairman
Vivek Sagi Chief Technology Officer
Sean P. Moriarty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVENTBRITE, INC.-59.92%687
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.79%374 841
NETFLIX, INC.-61.99%101 820
PROSUS N.V.-20.96%79 775
AIRBNB, INC.-30.28%74 227
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-28.38%59 457